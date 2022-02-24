Destiny 2 Syncopation-53 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

When the new Stasis element was introduced in Destiny 2, players could only think of one thing, will it be usable on our guns? While we have had just a couple of Stasis primary’s in the past, The Witch Queen expansion has added a slew of Stasis weapons for Guardians to hunt for, including the Syncopation-53. This Suros pulse rifle is one of only two Stasis pulse rifles and has the ability to roll with all the perks that make Stasis primaries fantastic choices.

Syncopation-53 is an adaptive frame pulse rifle that will hit hard in all PvE activities. Being a Stasis weapon, you have the opportunity to clear massive groups of enemies all with a carefully placed burst. If you are a fan of slower-firing pulse rifles, Syncopation-53 will also do well in PvP activities if played with from a medium to long-range.

How to get Syncopation-53

Syncopation is very easy to get when compared to some of the other weapons in Destiny 2. Firstly, it is a world-drop weapon, meaning you can get it from simply completing missions and quests, decrypting engrams, or checking Banshee-44 each day. If you happen to get a Syncopation-53 with the new deep sight resonance ability you will be able to unlock the ability to craft the gun by simply using it. Using the Relic on Mars to craft your Syncopation-53 is going to be your best bet if you are trying to get that perfect roll.

Syncopation-53 Stats

Impact: 29

Range: 51

Stability: 63

Handling: 51

Reload Speed 48

Rounds Per Minute: 390

Magazine: 36

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended Magazine

Perk 1: Outlaw

Perk 2: Headstone

Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll