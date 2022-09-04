Destiny 2 Taipan-4FR God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the launch of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, there comes the requisite collection of new weapons to earn. Some players will notice that there’s a new quest available at the Relic on Mars that rewards two weapon patterns. One in particular is a very powerful Linear Fusion Rifle called the Taipan 4FR that can roll with some of the best perk combinations in the game right now. Here’s how to earn and build a Taipan rifle of your own.

How to get the Taipan 4FR weapon pattern

There are two ways to get the Taipan 4FR weapon pattern right now. The first is through earning two random drops from the World loot pool with Deepsight Resonance able to be extracted from the weapon. Simply equip the weapon and earn kills and complete activities such as Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, or other matchmade activities to complete the Resonance objective.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The other method is to complete a quest from the Relic on Mars, via Savathun’s Throne World on the Director, called “Foundry Resonance.” First you will be given a weapon to complete a Deepsight Resonance with while doing Vanguard Playlist activities and craft it. Then you will need to repeat this step with a Taipan 4FR given to you while doing either a match of Dares of Eternity or a Wellspring run and completing its Deepsight Resonance. After going through that, you will have to get one more Deepsight extraction from a second Taipan given to you, but you can do any activities to finish this one off. After finishing this step, return to the Relic and shape the weapon pattern you earned from the two Taipans you used.

The best PvE Taipan 4FR perks

Screenshot by Gamepur.

In the third column when shaping the weapon, the best perks to choose from would be either Field Prep, Clown Cartridge, or Triple Tap. Field Prep is the most versatile in this situation, with the ability to grant higher handling and reload speed while crouched, so it’s useful in any situation. Clown Cartridge is a slightly randomized perk with only a chance to overload the magazine with extra rounds beyond one or two, but the ability to have a larger magazine on demand is still a strong choice. Triple Tap performs its best when there is a long-lasting target or several targets in range for maximum benefit. Any of these three perks are a prime choice, but make sure to Reshape your weapon to the Enhanced versions of these perks once your weapon level is high enough.

For the fourth column there are really only two prime choices: Frenzy and Firing Line. Firing Line is best for raids where you’re dealing concentrated damage while grouped up, such as Oryx’s encounter in King’s Fall or the Sanctified Mind in the Garden of Salvation. In most other situations where you find yourself separated from the group, the second-best choice would be Frenzy since it grants a damage bonus after being in active combat against an opponent for a set length of time. Focused Fury is a distant third choice, but it takes time and a bit of skill to fully utilize the perk to its fullest and it doesn’t provide as large a damage bonus as Frenzy or Firing Line does.

The best PvP Taipan 4FR perks

Screenshot by Gamepur.

For PvP, if you choose to pack a Linear Fusion Rifle, there are really only two main perks to concentrate on, which are Clown Cartridge in the third column and Snapshot Sights in the fourth column. These perks are ideally suited for quick ADS and having a stacked magazine at all times when picking up Heavy ammo.

Additionally, you could swap Clown Cartridge for Field Prep for maximized Handling and reload speed, but it takes a good bit of skill to crouch in an effective way in the heat of a PvP match unless you get the drop on an opponent or are sniping from incredibly far away.