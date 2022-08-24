The Best Arc 3.0 builds for Titans in Destiny 2

Arc 3.0 was introduced in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder and has introduced many new builds and abilities. Arc has languished as a build that didn’t feel great to use compared to Void or Solar. This guide will give you two powerful Arc 3.0 builds in Destiny 2.

To acquire all of the Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments, head to the Tower. Speak to Ikora, and she will sell you these abilities for glimmer, similar to how she did with the previous classes.

Arc Lightning Strike Build

Screenshot by Gamepur

The armor mods in this build will allow much melee usage and provide a fast cooldown for your Thundercrash super. Each melee kill will spawn multiple Arc wells, restoring your abilities and granting you the Amplified status effect. Combined with high resilience, this Arc Titan will endure challenging encounters by dealing massive damage in a short amount of time.

Character Stats

Mobility – 0 – 30

Resilience – 90 -100

Recovery – Can be anything, higher the better.

Discipline – Can be anything, higher the better.

Intellect – 80 -100

Strength – 50 – 100

Arc Aspects, Fragments, and armor mods required

Knockout Aspect.

Touch of Thunder Aspect.

Towering Barricade.

Thunderclap Melee Ability.

Thundercrash Super Attack.

Spark of Beacons – While amplified, your Arc Special Weapon final blows create a blinding explosion.

Spark of Shock – Your Arc grenades jolt targets.

Spark of Magnitude – Lingering Arc grenades last longer.

Spark of Resistance – You’re more resistant to damage when surrounded by enemies.

Explosive Wellmaker Solar armor mod.

Melee Wellmaker armor mod.

Bountiful Wells armor mod.

Striking Light Arc armor mod.

Radiant Light Arc armor mod.

Exotic Armor for this build

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cuirass of the Falling Star is the centerpiece of this lightning strike playstyle. This build will lean into the Thunderclap melee ability and Thundercrash super attack to lay waste to scores of enemies. This exotic chest piece significantly increases your Super move damage. The Thunderclap melee attack can devastate large numbers of enemies with one attack.

The Thruster Class ability is tempting, but Towering Barricade is still a great defensive ability that can keep you safe if things get hectic in a firefight. This build also requires using a Special Arc weapon, which is key to blinding enemies and allowing you the freedom to close the distance at will.

The Roaming Thunder PVP build

Screenshot by Gamepur

This build takes advantage of the Insurmountable Skullfort exotic helmet to cause problems for enemy players. This build takes advantage of the exotic’s ability to regenerate your Melee ability after using it to finish an enemy off.

PVP Character Stats

Mobility – 0-30

Resilience – 50 – 100

Recovery – 80 – 100

Discipline – 40+

Intellect – 50+

Strength – 90 – 100

Arc Aspects, Fragments, and armor mods recommended

Knockout Aspect.

Touch of Thunder Aspect.

Thruster Class Ability.

Thunderclap Melee Ability.

Thundercrash Super Attack.

Spark of Focus – After sprinting for a short time, your class ability regeneration is increased.

Spark of Shock – Your Arc grenades jolt targets.

Spark of Magnitude – Lingering Arc grenades last longer.

Spark of Recharge – When critically wounded, your melee and grenade energy regenerates more quickly.

Exotic Armor for this build

Screenshot by Gamepur

An Insurmountable Skullfort is the exotic that makes this build function. This is a build designed for offensive-minded players. If used properly, you run around while Amplified and shoulder charge into enemies, blinding them and restoring your melee energy with each strike. It will take map knowledge and skill to close the distance, but if you get a feel for it, this build will leave enemy players dumbstruck.

These two powerful builds will ensure that your Titan will be a bolt of lightning terrorizing PvE and PvP enemies. These builds and their mobility can maintain an aggressive pace in Destiny 2.