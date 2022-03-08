Destiny 2 Tarnation God Roll Guide – PvE and PvP

Heavy grenade launchers have had a Destiny 2 mainstay for quite some time. Depending on the artifact mods available for a given season, their popularity and usage vary dramatically. The Witch Queen adds a couple of new options to the mix, including the new Arc heavy grenade launcher, Tarnation.

Grenade launchers can do well in PVP, but with this season focusing heavily on Void weapons and abilities, Tarnation is tough to use. Tarnation is a rapid-fire frame with good ammo economy. Rapid-fire frames can struggle with blast radius, so these rolls will focus on increasing their effective splash damage. Tarnation can also be crafted at the Enclave. Making your own and custom tuning each perk can help make both of these rolls easy to obtain.

How to get Tarnation

Tarnation can drop in the Throne World from completing objectives or lost sectors. It can also drop from the Wellspring mode that opens after completing the campaign. Tarnation is also a resonant weapon. Getting a resonant version of the weapon and breaking it down will allow you to craft it.

Tarnation Base Stats

Blast Radius: 15

Velocity: 58

Stability: 31

Handling: 29

Reload Speed: 32

Rounds per minute: 150

Magazine: 5

PvE Godroll

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Mod: Boss Spec

PvP God Roll