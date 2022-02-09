Destiny 2 The Comedian god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Whenever Bungie decides to bring back classic weapons from the original Destiny to Destiny 2, they usually come back in a different and unique way. Enter The Comedian, an aggressive frame shotgun that comes with a few specific traits and a nostalgic feel. While shotguns are always a hot topic of conversation within the Destiny 2 sandbox, The Comedian seems to have flown under most players’ radar, but that isn’t to say it doesn’t have some things going for it.

While most shotguns seem to be PvP focused, The Comedian gives off more of a PvE-focused playstyle. Being the only shotgun in the game that can roll the trait Subsistence, The Comedian can make easy work of large groups of powerful enemies, giving the gun ammo back on each kill. While the gun isn’t the best in PvP, it can still excel if used correctly, as aggressive frame shotguns are the go-to choice in PvP.

How to get The Comedian

The Comedian is a Nightfall exclusive weapon that will only drop on certain weeks. You might have to wait a few weeks to see if The Comedian is in the loot table, so keep your eyes peeled in-game. Once The Comedian is available, it is pretty easy to acquire as it can drop from all difficulties of Nightfall strikes. That being said, completing a higher-difficulty version of the Nightfall will net you a higher drop chance, so it might be worth finding a team and pushing through to find your perfect roll. If you’re feeling extra confident, you can try your hand at the Grandmaster difficulty version of the Nightfall and obtain the Adept version of The Comedian.

The Comedian Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 35

Stability: 31

Handling: 37

Reload Speed 42

Rounds Per Minute: 55

Magazine: 4

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Rifled Barrel

Magazine: Assault Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: One for All

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll