Destiny 2 The Hothead god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Sometimes in Destiny 2, a weapon comes around that is forgotten about until something happens. That something would be the release of Gjallarhorn. The Hothead used to be a mid-tier rocket launcher, only having a few things going for it that could be useful in some situations. With the release of the exotic Gjallarhorn and its trait Pack Hunter, The Hothead has quickly shot up to being one of the best rocket launchers you can use, just as long as someone on your team is using the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher.

With the right traits, The Hothead can quickly become one of the highest burst damage weapons in Destiny 2. No matter what PvE activity you may be doing, The Hothead will definitely do you well when it comes to damaging bosses or majors. While The Hothead dominates in PvE, it struggles a bit in PvP. This isn’t really due to its trait options, but more because rocket launchers aren’t the best choice for PvP power weapons. That being said, you can have some fun with The Hothead in modes like Mayhem.

How to get The Hothead

The Hothead is a weapon that is only available from the Nightfall playlist. This means that players will only obtain The Hothead on certain weeks due to Nightfall weapons being on a weekly rotation. The good news is that once The Hothead is available, players should have no problem farming for the perfect roll due to the rocket launcher being able to drop from any difficulty of Nightfall. That being said, doing higher difficulty Nightfall strikes will give players a higher chance of getting a drop. If you feel like conquering one of Destiny 2’s biggest challenges, do the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty for an Adept version of The Hothead.

The Hothead Stats

Stability: 46

Handling: 52

Reload Speed: 50

Velocity: 61

Blast Radius: 75

Rounds Per Minute: 20

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Launcher Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Impact Casing

Perk 1: Tracking Module / Field Prep

Perk 2: Clown Cartirdge / Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll