Probably the most infamous weapon in Destiny history is the Gjallarhorn. This tracking, cluster bomb-dropping Rocket Launcher was known for melting anything the game could throw at you in the original Destiny. After a long wait, it is finally making its way to Destiny 2.

To get the weapon, players will need to purchase the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. The weapon can actually be obtained as a drop from the Dungeon that is included in the pack. This new three-player event will feature plenty of new armor and weapons for players to chase, but the Gjallarhorn will certainly be the main prize that people want.

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack is available via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and anywhere else that you manage to play the game. It costs $25 and allows players to celebrate Bungie’s 30th Anniversary with a new dungeon, the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Thorn armor set, and an arsenal of weapons, gear, and cosmetics inspired by Bungie’s past.

We will have full details on how to start the finish the new Dungeon when it launches, so check back for complete details on how to get the Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 on December 7.