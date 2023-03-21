Action figures are the hidden collectible on Neomuna in Destiny 2. You can find them scattered all over the planet, and one of them is in the Radiosonde district. You can find this location close to the southern part of the map, meaning it will be hidden, making it difficult to track down. You’re only given a simple clue to narrow down where to look. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the action figure at Radiosonde in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Radiosonde action figure in Destiny 2

To make your way down to Radiosonde, fast travel to the Límíng Harbor area, then make your way to the south, jump onto a handful of platforms, and proceed into this area. Unfortunately, the only clue you’re given about where to find the Radiosonde action figure is, “In the mechanical heart of Radiosonde, mark time by a golden engine’s screen, and set it with unconventional dials.” These are not too many details, but you do know you need to find the mechanical heart of Radiosonde.

You’ll need to fight through this sector, bashing through the multiple Vex you encounter, until you reach the end. The end of it should have a large generator with an orange computer you can interact with when you reach the end. Approach the console, and activate it. Turn around, and there will be symbols at the top and cylinders at the bottom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must shoot the cylinders in a specific order to make a silver diamond appear, showing you’ve hit the correct cylinder. Giving each cylinder a number, going from one to eight, left to right, here is the order you need to shoot them: six, eight, four, five, two, seven, three, and then one. After shooting this order and learning this secret, you can turn around and collect the action figure.