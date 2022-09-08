Destiny 2 Zaouli’s Bane God Rolls guide – PvE and PvP

The Zaouli’s Bane is a hand cannon you can loot in Destiny 2. It’s a powerful arsenal to add to your weaponry, and it can have multiple fantastic perks that can make it a destructive force, especially in the correct hands. It doesn’t take much to get a lot from this weapon, but you want to ensure you couple it with some winning perk choices. This guide covers the Zaouli’s Bane god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get Zaouli’s Bane

The only way for you to loot a Zaouli’s Bane is to obtain it from the King’s Fall Raid. You will need to coordinate with a fireteam of Guardians to work together to conquer the many bosses and challenges awaiting you and make your way to fight against Oryx, the Taken King. You have a chance to receive this hand cannon following the completion of each boss encounter, and when you reach the end of the raid, if you’ve looted this weapon once, you can use raid tokens to directly purchase it.

The Zaouli’s Bane hand cannon is an incredible option and is something many players will consider using in their builds. It’s an excellent PvE weapon with the chance to roll on Explosive Payload in the first row. That alone is great and complements nearly any other secondary perk, with Firefly likely being the best choice, alongside Incandescent or Demolitionist. When using it in PvP, we recommend using Opening Shot and Eye of the Storm. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have as many options for PvP.

Zaouli’s Bane Stats

Impact: 84

Range: 43

Stability: 52

Handling: 46

Reload Speed: 43

Rounds per Minute: 140

Magazine: 10

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Explosive Payload

Perk 2: Firefly

Masterwork: Range/Stability

Origin Trait: Runneth Over

PvP God Roll