Destiny 2 Without Remorse God Roll guide – PvE and PvP

The Without Remorse shotgun is a valuable weapon in your arsenal in Destiny 2. With the correct perks, it can do some severe damage to your enemies in standard encounters against NPCs or when battling against other players in the Crucible. If you want to get the most out of this shotgun, you want to make sure it has the best perks available and the ones you can craft. This guide covers the Without Remorse god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Without Remorse

The Without Remorse shotgun was released in the Season of the Haunted. You had a chance to obtain it by boarding the Derelict Leviathan, working your way through the Nightmare Containment activities, and making it to the last boss. There was also a chance to find chests on the ship that contained the weapon. However, after looting this weapon once, you can visit the Crown of Sorrow on the H.E.L.M. to directly choose to roll on this weapon.

You will want a version of the Without Remorse for PvE and PvP situations. We enjoy jumping straight into a fight with this weapon, with multiple NPC.s surrounding us. You’ll want to use perks like Threat Detector, Well-Rounded, or Steady Hands, but for PvP, we highly recommend Hip-Fire Grip as you usually won’t have too much time to aim down the barrel.

For the second perk, the One-Two Punch, Vorpal Weapon, and Incandescent are excellent, and for PvP, we enjoy using the Elemental Capacitor. Multiple community members enjoy using Fragile Focus, but that option comes down to playstyle.

Without Remorse Stats

Impact: 65

Range: 45

Stability: 43

Handling: 644

Reload Speed: 59

Rounds per Minute: 80

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Well-Rounded

Perk 2: Incandescent

Masterwork: Range/Handling

Origin Trait: Extrovert

PvP God Roll