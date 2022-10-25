Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder Grandmaster Nightfall rotation and calendar
Gather up your fireteam.
The Grandmaster Strikes in Destiny 2 is the perfect opportunity for you and fireteam to work together to attempt to accomplish some of the tougher content in the game. These encounters are much more dangerous than the standard Strikes, which means you’ll want to ensure you bring the best gear when attempting to clear these battles. This guide covers the Grandmaster Nightfall rotation and calendar for Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.
All Grandmaster Nightfall rotations in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
The Grandmaster Nightfalls appearing in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder have a power requirement of 1595 and will have a difficulty of 1620. If you and your fireteam are right at the 1595 Light Level, you might encounter a handful of challenges, but you should be able to clear these encounters using communication and to concentrate your abilities.
These are all the Grandmaster Nightfall rotations happening in the Season of Plunder.
- October 4: Glassway
- D.F.A weapon reward, fighting against Overload and Barrier Champions, with enemies using Solar and Arc shields. Bonus damage dealt when using Void, and bonus damage received from Void.
- October 11: Lightblade
- Mindbender’s Ambition weapon reward and you can fight against Barrier and Unstoppable Champions. Enemies will have Solar and Arc shields, with bonus damage being dealt to enemies if you use Arc energy but receive more damage when Arc weapons or abilities hit you.
- October 18: Fallen Saber
- Duty Bound weapon reward, with Barrier and Overload Champions. Enemies will have Arc and Void shields, with the bonus damage done to enemies if you use Arc energy but receive more damage when Arc hits.
- October 25: Disgraced
- Militia’s Birthright weapon reward, with Barrier and Unstoppable Champions. Enemies will have Arc and Solar shields, with bonus damage done to enemies if you use Arc energy, and you receive bonus damage if enemies use Arc energy.
- November 1: Exodus Crash
- Horror’s Least weapon reward, with Barrier and Overload champions. Enemies will only have Solar shields, and you can do bonus damage if you use Arc energy and receive bonus damage if hit by Arc energy.
- November 8: Devil’s Lair
- Silicon Neuroma weapon reward, with Barrier and Overload Champions. Enemies will have Solar, Arc, and Void shields, but you can do bonus damage if you use Void weapons and receive bonus damage if enemies use Void weapons.
- November 15: Glassway
- D.F.A. weapon reward, with Barrier and Overload Champions. Enemies will have Arc and Solar shields, but you do bonus damage when using Void weapons and receive bonus damage if enemies use Void weapons.
- November 22: Lightblade
- Mindbender’s Ambition weapon reward, with Barrier and Unstoppable Champions. Enemies will have Arc and Solar shields, but you do bonus damage when using Arc weapons and receive bonus damage if enemies use Arc weapons.
- November 29: Fallen Saber
- Duty Bound weapon reward, with Barrier and Overload Champions. Enemies will have Arc and Void shields, but you can do bonus damage when using Arc weapons and receive bonus damage if enemies use Arc weapons.