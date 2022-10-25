Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder Grandmaster Nightfall rotation and calendar

The Grandmaster Strikes in Destiny 2 is the perfect opportunity for you and fireteam to work together to attempt to accomplish some of the tougher content in the game. These encounters are much more dangerous than the standard Strikes, which means you’ll want to ensure you bring the best gear when attempting to clear these battles. This guide covers the Grandmaster Nightfall rotation and calendar for Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

All Grandmaster Nightfall rotations in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

The Grandmaster Nightfalls appearing in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder have a power requirement of 1595 and will have a difficulty of 1620. If you and your fireteam are right at the 1595 Light Level, you might encounter a handful of challenges, but you should be able to clear these encounters using communication and to concentrate your abilities.

These are all the Grandmaster Nightfall rotations happening in the Season of Plunder.