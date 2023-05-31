Diablo 4 Crossplay: Does Diablo IV Have Crossplay?

It seems like just yesterday that Diablo Immortal launched, along with the numerous complaints about its pervasive microtransactions. Info about Diablo 4 was quick to filter in, at the summer 2022 Xbox and Bethesda showcase, a developer-commentated gameplay showcase dropped hints about what might be in store for the game. Right from the jump, it was confirmed that Diablo 4 does indeed have crossplay.

Crossplay in Diablo 4

Players will be able to play with their friends regardless of the platform they choose to play it on. This should make it much easier for friends to matchmaker together, and for more fans to continue enjoying the game, especially as they craft new characters and discover new builds.

Multiplayer is clearly something that has been high on the developers’ priority list in designing the game, because as well as crossplay, the team promises couch co-op. On top of that, there are also dedicated PvP areas where players can fight against other players who are looking to test their builds against worthy opponents.

There’s even a mechanic at play where, should a player prove to be extremely good at the game, they will attain “champion” status, essentially becoming a target for any ravenous PVPers who want to take a crack at taking them down a peg.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to for Diablo fans once the next installment drops on June 6, 2023, though doubtless there are those who have fallen off the wagon over disappointment at Diablo Immortal’s design decisions. Given the beta impressions, it does not look like players have to worry about this going forward, and the open betas have only driven up more hype for the game ahead of its launch.

