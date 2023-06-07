Diablo 4 – How to Find Nightmare Sigils

After you reach the end of the main campaign in Diablo 4, you’re going to be off to the races to find the best gear and prepare to increase the world tier difficulty while leveling up your character. Things won’t get any easier at this point, and one of the best ways to get powerful equipment is by tracking down Nightmare Sigils.

A Nightmare Sigil is how you’ll be opening up Nightmare Dungeons, some of the tougher battles you can find in Diablo 4. Unfortunately, Nightmare Sigils are difficult to come by, and they only drop at specific locations in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Nightmare Sigils and how they work in Diablo 4.

Where to Find Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nightmare Sigils are a rare drop in Diablo 4. The only way you can track down a Nightmare Sigil is by participating in gameplay events that take place in World Tier 3 or above. This includes Helltide events, Whispers of the Dead activities, World Boss battles, or exploring dungeons. Nightmare Sigils can drop nearly anywhere, so long as you’re playing in World Tier 3 or above. For us, we’ve found that World Bosses are some of the better places to reliably find Nightmare Sigils, but these spawns only appear every four to six hours, which can be frustrating.

Mostly, it all boils down to RNG. There’s no sure-fire method to always receive a Nightmare Sigil, but many of the tougher activities in Diablo 4 can give you a better chance than randomly exploring the overworld and completing random events that you find while playing.

How to Use a Nightmare Sigil & Unlock Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining a Nightmare Sigil, and you can now use it in Diablo 4. When you acquire one, it will be in the consumable section of your inventory, alongside your standard equipment screen on your character page. Here, you’ll be able to examine the Nightmare Sigil, which we strongly recommend you do so before attempting to use it in a Dungeon.

When examining a Nightmare Sigil, the item details what dungeon you can use it on to turn it into a Nightmare Dungeon, the additional effects happening within the dungeon, and how many revives you have. You will then need to set out for the specific dungeon mentioned on the Nightmare Sigil, complete it, and earn the loot at the end.

Nightmare dungeons are an excellent source of high-tier gear drops for you to earn in Diablo 4. Alongside this excellent loot, it’s also where you can upgrade your Paragon board Glyphs, increasing your character’s strength as they play through the game. The more Nightmare Dungeons you complete, the more Paragon Glyphs you can upgrade, further enhancing your character as they protect Sanctuary.