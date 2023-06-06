Diablo 4 – All World Boss Spawn Timers & Where to Find Them

The World Bosses in Diablo 4 are some of the toughest foes that walk Sanctuary. These creatures begin to wander around after you complete the main storyline, and they have the chance to appear while you’re playing the game. We don’t recommend taking on these enemies alone, and instead, wait for other players to help you out to walk away with some excellent loot.

The World Bosses are not always available. These creatures appear every so often, and they do have a timer attached to their spawn, which you want to keep track of to make sure you can jump on them whenever you’re online. Here’s what you need to know about all World Boss timers in Diablo 4 and where to find them.

How World Bosses Work in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The World Bosses in Diablo 4 are massive encounters against a single enemy. This named foe will have a large amount of health and unleashes a variety of attacks against you and any person who is near you that’s also attempting to take it down.

These enemies appear at specific locations for a short amount of time. It is important to note that you need to have completed the main Diablo 4 campaign before World Bosses spawn in your world. If you have not finished the final story, and have completed the epilogue, none of the World Bosses will appear on the map, and you won’t receive a notification that you can participate in their events.

Every World Boss Spawn Timer in Diablo 4, and How to Find Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

The World Bosses in Diablo 4 do have set timers attached to them. From what the community has seen so far, it looks like they have a chance of appearing every four to six hours on your server. When the timer is up, one of the three world bosses will appear in the world, and a notification will go out about the upcoming event.

When the World Boss notification goes out, all players in Diablo 4 have 30 minutes to prepare to encounter the boss. An event symbol on the map will show how it is before the encounter begins and the location it starts. There’s no guesswork about it, which makes it relatively simple to go out of your way to track it down and find a World Boss. If you see a World Boss notification, we recommend getting close to that location and waiting it out for the imminent arrival of this fearsome enemy.

Unfortunately, the larger, four to six-hour timer is never shared. You’ll only know a World Boss will spawn in Diablo 4 by the event timer that appears for everyone. The event notification is the only heads-up we’ve seen in the game, and there’s little direct way to keep track of when the timer is getting close to popping up again for another World Boss fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three World Bosses you have the chance to encounter in Diablo 4: Ashava the Pestilent, Avarice the Gold Cursed, and the Wandering Death. One of these three will appear at the set location for the World Boss encounter. You can repeat the World Boss encounter as many times as you like, but once a week, all players receive bonus spoils for having done it at least once.

If you ever need to find the location of the World Boss and where it’s spawning, check your map in Diablo 4. An event icon will show the countdown until the World Boss appears, who it is, and where it will spawn. We’ve found this is the best way to always find the World Bosses’ location before the event starts and grab all the loot before the timer runs out.

Diablo 4 World Boss Tracker

As it stands, there is a World Boss tracker website for Diablo 4. We’ve been able to use it to receive notifications of when a particular world boss is about spawn. This is a good window to have bookmarked on your browser to make sure you don’t miss any world boss events while you’re playing, and you share it with your friends when it’s about to happen to get as much loot as possible.

You can find the Diablo 4 World Boss tracker website here. For those who want to report when a World Boss is spawning, log into the website to submit a report to assist the Diablo 4 community.