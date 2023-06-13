The Holy Chalice Bug in Diablo 4 might not be game-breaking, but it is one of the most annoying glitches players can encounter. It prevents users from picking up a particular item, causing it to return to its initial location and locking them out of progressing using it. This guide explains what the Holy Chalice Bug is and how to fix it so players can get on with their lives.

How to Fix the Holy Chalice Bug in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fix the Holy Chalice Bug in Diablo 4, players need to complete the quest handed out by the NPC near the Kyovashad Waypoint. Once the quest has been completed, the Holy Chalice will no longer spawn at its original location, fixing the bug and allowing players to progress.

It’s unclear why this fixes the bug, but it may have something to do with specific world triggers being ticked off in Diablo IV’s code that is linked to this quest. It’s possible that it moves the world forward into a new state, one where the Holy Chalice no longer needs to be in a specific location.

If players haven’t yet experienced the Holy Chalice Bug but are coming up to the point in Diablo 4’s story where they know it could affect them, they should complete all Sister Octavia quests in the same World Tier. This will prevent the bug from cropping up. However, players already seeing the bug in their game should look to the fix above.

If nothing fixes the bug, players must wait for an official patch from Activision Blizzard. The developer listens closely to the community and responds to bugs as quickly as possible with patches and fixes. Even though many other players have likely already registered a ticket with the support team for the bug, it’s always worth filing a new one to try to push the issue up the list of bugs that need to be addressed as soon as possible.

What Causes The Holy Chalice Bug in Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main cause of the Holy Chalice Bug in Diablo 4 is completing Sister Octavia’s quests in different World Tiers. The Sister Octavia questline is inextricably linked to this bug, and completing the quests in it across varying World Tiers almost always results in the Holy Chalice Bug popping up. The bug results in the Holy Chalice item appearing at its spawn point or in the player’s inventory even when it shouldn’t be there. This locks players out of completing more quests in this questline, making progression impossible.

Players have even shared stories of picking the Holy Chalice item up, resetting their game, and still find it at the spawn point. The bug has no actual reasoning behind it. There’s just something in the code that doesn’t like players completing this specific set of quests across different World Tiers.