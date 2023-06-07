Diablo 4 – Helltides Explained: Times, Tasks, Rewards

Diablo 4 has loads of endgame content for players to enjoy, including the demon-themed activity called Helltides. These events involve slaying tons of demons and earning a special currency, all with the aim of earning loot and materials that can help your character get stronger.

In this guide, we’ll detail what the Helltide endgame activities are, including its spawn times, what they involved, and what rewards players can expect to earn for their efforts.

What Are Helltides in Diablo 4 & How to Unlock Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Helltides are an endgame event in Diablo 4 where a select few areas in Sanctuary become overrun with demons and enemies, as well as environmental hazards and tougher elites enemies. This can be denoted by the dark red outline you will see around the regions and the event-specific logo in the center. They last for one hour, and occur every few hours.

In order to unlock Helltides, you will need to unlock World Tier 3, which is done by being level 50, completing the main campaign, and clearing the Capstone Dungeon. Once you have done this, Helltides, as well as other endgame activities, will become available to you.

What to Do During a Helltide in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a Helltide is happening, you’ll need to be in the affected area in order to participate, and by the endgame, you should have Waypoints nearby so you can get there quickly.

The main thing you will be doing during a Helltide is collecting a special currency called Aberrant Cinders. This currency will only drop during the Helltide, and it must be spent during that same Helltide. You get this currency by doing nearly any activity in the area. This includes killing demons, world events, fighting Elites, or clearing a Stronghold. You can see your Aberrant Cinders amount in the top right of your UI.

You can farm this currency pretty quickly from doing world events and slaying the Elites that litter the affected area, so we recommend focusing on those two if you want to get the most out of the Helltide. It’s worth noting that if you die during the Helltide, you will lose half of your held Aberrant Cinders.

Tortured Chests and Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected Aberrant Cinders, it’s time to use them to open up some Tortured Gifts. These treasure chests are scattered across the area and hold loot and materials that players can get by unlocking the chests. To unlock them, you’ll need to spend your Aberrant Cinders, with different chests costing different amounts. These costs are 75, 125, 150, and 175. As for the chests, each will have different names that denote what loot players can expect to appear. For example, a Tortured Gift of Light Weaponary will drop a one-handed weapon, but the weapon itself will be randomized. This makes this event particularly helpful if you are looking for a specific gear type or weapon for your build. The Gifts you can find are as follows:

Tortured Gift of Protection

Tortured Gift of Jewelry

Tortured Gift of Weaponry

Tortured Gift of Mysteries

Of all the chests, Tortured Gift of Mysteries is the one you should try and find, since this will offer the best rewards, with a higher chance of finding Legendary, Unique, and Scared gear. They do not show up on the map until you are very close, and tend to be hidden away a little, so you’ll likely need to do a bit of searching to find one. This event is also the only way to get the Fiend Rose crafting material, which is an important endgame item.

As an extra tip, if you need to empty for inventory, you can teleport away to town and empty your bags, and as long as you use that same portal to return, you will not lose your Aberrant Cinders.