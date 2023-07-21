Diablo 4 – How to Make a Seasonal Character, Seasonal Realm & Transferred Progress Explained

Diablo 4 is a live service game, with each new season bringing in new content every few months for players to enjoy. But to take part in this content, there are a few steps players need to take.

Seasonal characters are required to participate in Diablo 4’s seasonal content, and there are a couple of other conditions players will need to meet to get the most out of the seasonal content.

In this guide, we will detail how to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4, as well as what the differences are between the Seasonal and Eternal Realm and what progress carries across to your seasonal characters.

What are Seasonal Characters in Diablo 4?

Seasonal characters are new characters that players must make to participate in the seasonal content of Diablo 4. With each new season, players will need a brand-new character and begin from level 1, and level them up as they progress through the Seasonal Journey and questline, as well as the other content in the game.

These characters will be placed in the Seasonal Realm, where you can participate in that season’s storyline, Seasonal Journey, mechanics, and other features like the Battle Pass.

You must have completed the campaign once to skip it and participate in the seasonal content.

How to Create a Seasonal Character

Creating a seasonal character is very straightforward. First, go through the usual process of making your character, such as choosing your class and appearance. Once you have done that and made it to the finalize screen, be sure to select the Skip Campaign option in order to take part in the seasonal content.

Once you have done this, select the Start Game option, and you will be presented with the option to make your character an Eternal or Seasonal Character. Select Seasonal and click continue, and you will be loaded into the game on the seasonal realm with your seasonal character, ready to begin.

What is the Seasonal and Eternal Realm in Diablo 4?

There are two realms in Diablo 4: The Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm. These two are separate from one another, with the Eternal Realm being where pre-season and standard characters are found. These could be characters you played before the season or ones you played to complete the campaign. The Seasonal Realm is where your seasonal characters go and offers the new content and story that comes with each season. You will need to make a seasonal character to access this realm.

At the end of each season, all your seasonal characters for that season will be transferred to the Eternal Realm, where you can continue to play them as you see fit.

What Carries Across to Seasonal Characters in Diablo 4 Seasons?

Certain aspects of progress you have made will carry across to your seasonal character, including your Altars of Lilith and their bonuses, your discovered areas and map, and the corresponding Renown associated with those activities. However, Waypoints, Strongholds, dungeons, and quests will be reset, so you must complete those again to get their rewards. Some of these activities will also be tied to the Seasonal Journey and have quests you can complete as you redo these tasks.

You will also not have your Codex of Power, meaning you will need to redo the dungeons to get the Aspects, or you will need to find them and extract them from Legendary gear. Additionally, your stash, items, currency, and materials do not carry over.

Once your seasonal character joins the Eternal Realm at the end of the season, the items stored in your stash and other items like materials and currency will combine with the Eternal Realm.

How to Transfer Progress to Seasonal Characters in Diablo 4

For your seasonal characters to have the specified content carried across to them, you must log in to a pre-season character to have its progress saved to your account, which will then apply to all other characters you make.

You should do this with your pre-season character with the most progress, as this will benefit your seasonal characters the most.