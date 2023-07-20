Diablo 4: Season of the Malignant – All Seasonal Journey Quests, Chapters, & Rewards
The Seasonal Journey offers plenty for players to do during Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. This guide will detail all the information the game’s Seasonal Journey.
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has begun, and players have got new content and objectives to complete as they progress through the seasonal story and save Sanctuary from Corruption.
With the start of Diablo’s season comes the Seasonal Journey, a progression system that gives players plenty of tasks and rewards to complete throughout the season, with plenty of options and freedom to progress how you want and also advance your Battle Pass tiers.
This guide will detail all of the chapters, quests, and rewards players can expect from the Season of the Malignant Seasonal Journey.
What is the Seasonal Journey?
The Seasonal Journey is a season-based progression system that has players completing various tasks and objectives that will earn them different rewards, such as Favor which advances the battle pass, caches or items and materials, and some legendary aspects.
The Seasonal Journey is divided into seven chapters, each requiring a certain number of tasks to be completed before progressing to the next. Additionally, completing a chapter will net you several bigger rewards. These include a mastery title and the new Scroll of Amnesia, an item that provides a free reset to your skill tree and paragon board.
All Season of the Malignant Seasonal Journey Chapters and Quests
Below we have listed all of the seasonal chapters and their quests, the threshold to unlock the next chapter and the rewards you will earn for completing each chapter. All quests for chapters one to four will award you Smaller Favor, while chapters five to seven will award Favor.
Chapter 1
- Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere
- Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the campaign
- Complete any Dungeon found on the map
- Complete a World Event found on your map
- Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks
- Complete a Cellar
- Complete 5 priority or side quests
- Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities
- Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith
Complete 7 out of the 9 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Greater Favor
- First Journey Cache
- Aspect of the Ancestral Charge (Barbarian)
- Subterranean Aspect (Druid)
- Aspect of Gore Quills (Necromancer)
- Aspect of Pestilent Points (Rogue)
- Aspect of Searing Wards (Sorcerer)
Chapter 2
- Complete 10 Cellars
- Collect 3 Malignant Hearts
- Conquer a Stronghold
- Craft a Chipped Gem at the Jeweler
- Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the campaign
- Reach level 25
- Collect Demon Hearts from killing Demons or found in Cellars
- Change 5 pieces of gears appearance at the Wardrobe
- Interact with 10 Waypoints for faster travel to new places.
- Upgrade 2 items to one-star at a Blacksmith of Jeweler.
- Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist.
Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Greater Favor
- Second Journey Cache
- Bold Chieftain’s Aspect (Barbarian)
- Shockwave Aspect (Druid)
- Aspect of Exposed Flesh (Necromancer)
- Aspect of Surprise (Rogue)
- Aspect of Frozen Orbit (Sorcerer)
Chapter 3
- Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found from killing World Bosses or Treasure Goblins
- Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities
- Conquer 5 Strongholds
- Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons
- Complete 5 World Events Mastery
- Complete 10 Whispers
- Craft 5 elixirs of any type at the Alchemist
- Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist
- Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers
- Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels
- Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist
- Upgrade 2 Items to two-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler
- Use Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel
Complete 10 out of the 13 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Greater Favor
- Third Journey Cache
- Aspect of Encroaching Wrath (Barbarian)
- Dire Wolf’s Aspect (Druid)
- Aspect of Decay (Necromancer)
- Aspect of Imitated Imbuement (Rogue)
- Aspect of the Unbroken Tether (Sorcerer)
Chapter 4
- Collect 10 Malignant Hearts
- Change the World Tier
- Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)
- Collect 5 Coiling Wards, found from salvaging Legendary Armor
- Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons
- Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier
- Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist
- Equip a Legendary item in every slot
- Upgrade an item to four-star at the Blacksmith or Jeweler
- Kill 100 Elite monsters
- Reach level 50
- Complete 25 priority or side quests
Complete 9 out of the 12 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Greater Favor
- Fourth Journey Cache
- Earthquake Aspect (Barbarian)
- Lightning Dancer’s Aspect (Druid)
- Coldbringer’s Aspect (Necromancer)
- Umbrous Aspect (Rogue)
- Gravitational Aspect (Sorcerer)
Chapter 5
- Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart
- Use Nightmare Sigils to empower and complete 5 Dungeons
- Open 1 Tortured Gift of any type during a Helltide
- Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist
- Kill another player (PvP)
- Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide
- Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels
- Defeat the Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline
- Unlock 15 Paragon Nodes after reaching level 50
- Upgrade 2 Items to four-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler
- Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightamre Dungeons
Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Epic Favor
- Fifth Journey Cache
- Craven Aspect (All Classes)
Chapter 6
- Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)
- Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier
- Defeat a Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.
- Upgrade 3 Items to five-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler
- Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons
- Acquire 1,000 Cinders during a Helltide on Nightmare World Tier
- Imprint 10 Apects at the Occultist
- Unlock a Legendary Paragon Node after reaching level 50
- Reach level 75
- Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon
- Kill a World Boss in Nightmare World Tier
Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:
- Epic Favor
- Sixth Journey Cache
- Aspect of Audacity (All Classes)
Chapter 7
- Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)
- Kill 5 Helltide Commanders
- Open 3 Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide
- Kill 15 World Bosses in torment World Tier
- Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in Torment World Tier
- Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline
- Reach level 100
- Complete a Tier 43 Nightmare Dungeon
Complete 6 out of the 8 objectives to complete the final chapter of the seasonal journey, and earn the following rewards:
- Wrathful (title)
- Heart (title)
- Seventh Journey Cache