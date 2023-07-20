Diablo 4: Season of the Malignant – All Seasonal Journey Quests, Chapters, & Rewards

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant has begun, and players have got new content and objectives to complete as they progress through the seasonal story and save Sanctuary from Corruption.

With the start of Diablo’s season comes the Seasonal Journey, a progression system that gives players plenty of tasks and rewards to complete throughout the season, with plenty of options and freedom to progress how you want and also advance your Battle Pass tiers.

This guide will detail all of the chapters, quests, and rewards players can expect from the Season of the Malignant Seasonal Journey.

Related: Diablo 4: Season of the Malignant – Story, Malignant Hearts, & Renown Carry Over

What is the Seasonal Journey?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Seasonal Journey is a season-based progression system that has players completing various tasks and objectives that will earn them different rewards, such as Favor which advances the battle pass, caches or items and materials, and some legendary aspects.

The Seasonal Journey is divided into seven chapters, each requiring a certain number of tasks to be completed before progressing to the next. Additionally, completing a chapter will net you several bigger rewards. These include a mastery title and the new Scroll of Amnesia, an item that provides a free reset to your skill tree and paragon board.

All Season of the Malignant Seasonal Journey Chapters and Quests

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed all of the seasonal chapters and their quests, the threshold to unlock the next chapter and the rewards you will earn for completing each chapter. All quests for chapters one to four will award you Smaller Favor, while chapters five to seven will award Favor.

Chapter 1

Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere

Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Complete any Dungeon found on the map

Complete a World Event found on your map

Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks

Complete a Cellar

Complete 5 priority or side quests

Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities

Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith

Complete 7 out of the 9 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Greater Favor

First Journey Cache

Aspect of the Ancestral Charge ( Barbarian )

) Subterranean Aspect ( Druid )

) Aspect of Gore Quills ( Necromancer )

) Aspect of Pestilent Points ( Rogue )

) Aspect of Searing Wards (Sorcerer)

Chapter 2

Complete 10 Cellars

Collect 3 Malignant Hearts

Conquer a Stronghold

Craft a Chipped Gem at the Jeweler

Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the campaign

Reach level 25

Collect Demon Hearts from killing Demons or found in Cellars

Change 5 pieces of gears appearance at the Wardrobe

Interact with 10 Waypoints for faster travel to new places.

Upgrade 2 items to one-star at a Blacksmith of Jeweler.

Upgrade your Potion to Minor at the Alchemist.

Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Greater Favor

Second Journey Cache

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect ( Barbarian )

) Shockwave Aspect ( Druid )

) Aspect of Exposed Flesh ( Necromancer )

) Aspect of Surprise ( Rogue )

) Aspect of Frozen Orbit (Sorcerer)

Chapter 3

Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found from killing World Bosses or Treasure Goblins

Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities

Conquer 5 Strongholds

Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons

Complete 5 World Events Mastery

Complete 10 Whispers

Craft 5 elixirs of any type at the Alchemist

Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist

Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers

Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels

Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist

Upgrade 2 Items to two-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Use Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel

Complete 10 out of the 13 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Greater Favor

Third Journey Cache

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath ( Barbarian )

) Dire Wolf’s Aspect ( Druid )

) Aspect of Decay ( Necromancer )

) Aspect of Imitated Imbuement ( Rogue )

) Aspect of the Unbroken Tether (Sorcerer)

Related: Diablo 4: Season of the Malignant – All Malignant Hearts & How to Get Them

Chapter 4

Collect 10 Malignant Hearts

Change the World Tier

Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)

Collect 5 Coiling Wards, found from salvaging Legendary Armor

Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons

Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier

Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist

Equip a Legendary item in every slot

Upgrade an item to four-star at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Kill 100 Elite monsters

Reach level 50

Complete 25 priority or side quests

Complete 9 out of the 12 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Greater Favor

Fourth Journey Cache

Earthquake Aspect ( Barbarian )

) Lightning Dancer’s Aspect ( Druid )

) Coldbringer’s Aspect ( Necromancer )

) Umbrous Aspect ( Rogue )

) Gravitational Aspect (Sorcerer)

Chapter 5

Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart

Use Nightmare Sigils to empower and complete 5 Dungeons

Open 1 Tortured Gift of any type during a Helltide

Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist

Kill another player (PvP)

Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide

Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels

Defeat the Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline

Unlock 15 Paragon Nodes after reaching level 50

Upgrade 2 Items to four-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightamre Dungeons

Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Epic Favor

Fifth Journey Cache

Craven Aspect (All Classes)

Chapter 6

Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)

Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier

Defeat a Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.

Upgrade 3 Items to five-stars at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons

Acquire 1,000 Cinders during a Helltide on Nightmare World Tier

Imprint 10 Apects at the Occultist

Unlock a Legendary Paragon Node after reaching level 50

Reach level 75

Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon

Kill a World Boss in Nightmare World Tier

Complete 9 out of the 11 objectives to advance to the next chapter, and earn the following rewards:

Epic Favor

Sixth Journey Cache

Aspect of Audacity (All Classes)

Chapter 7

Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas (PvP)

Kill 5 Helltide Commanders

Open 3 Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide

Kill 15 World Bosses in torment World Tier

Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in Torment World Tier

Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline

Reach level 100

Complete a Tier 43 Nightmare Dungeon

Complete 6 out of the 8 objectives to complete the final chapter of the seasonal journey, and earn the following rewards: