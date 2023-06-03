As an online game, Diablo 4 is subject to all sorts of issues related to an internet connection, game versions, and a plethora of other potential problems. One of the more common messages players get is the “Queued for game, start game pending” error, which doesn’t do a great job of telling them what they need to do. This guide explains the error and offers a potential fix that might help get players back into Diablo 4 sooner rather than later.

What is the Queued for Game, Start Game Pending Error in Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The queued for game, start game pending error pops up when too many players are trying to enter Sanctuary. There’s no problem opening Diablo IV, but actually getting into the game proper is what’s causing the error. Think of it like a server queue, except the game doesn’t tell players how many other people are ahead of them in the queue. Instead, everyone needs to wait until the game gets around to letting them into Sanctuary when there’s space on the servers.

Blizzard CS Twitter Updates For Diablo 4 Server Queues

Currently, Blizzard has been sharing updates on the Blizzard CS Twitter account about the issues players are having with the queued for game, start game pending error. Presently, several tweets have gone out letting players know they are aware of the issues, and working to correct them. Currently, there isn’t an update on when the error will be resolved.

[#Diablo4] Our engineers are continuing to work on resolving the issues players are encountering when attempting to join the game. Thank you for your continued patience! https://t.co/dI7tKpEjsJ — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 3, 2023

[#Diablo4] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 3, 2023

How to Fix the Queued for Game, Start Game Pending Error

Since the queued for game, start game pending error isn’t technically an error, there’s no one thing that can fix it. However, it’s possible to skip the queue or convince the game to let a player in by restarting the device they’re playing on. This may not work every time, but it does give players something to do while they would be in the queue, and by the time they return, the queue has usually died down enough for them to get into Sanctuary. If the issue persists for a long period of time, it’s worth alerting Activision Blizzard with a support ticket.

How Long are Server Queues for Diablo 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, server queues to get into Sanctuary in Diablo IV are up to 20 minutes long. This varies depending on the time of day, but at peak times, players should expect to wait at least this long, if not even longer. Playing in the early morning is the best time of day to get into Diablo IV as quickly as possible since most players tend to put hours into the game overnight.