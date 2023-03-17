How to fix the Queued for Login Authentication Pending error in Diablo IV

While the queue times are already long enough for Diablo IV, some players are also facing an error called “Queued for Long Authentication Pending.” This is making things worse as they first have to wait for this error to go away before they get in line to enter the game. If you’re currently facing this issue, continue reading our guide, as we might have some fixes for you.

Related: How to speed up queue times for Diablo 4

How to fix Diablo IV “Queued for Long Authentication Pending” error

Wait for the Authentication Pending period to end

We understand that you were eagerly waiting for Diablo IV’s beta to go live so you could play it, but you must also understand that the servers are not stable during the beta. When they get bombarded with thousands of players simultaneously, the game is bound to give out errors. The “Queued for Long Authentication Pending” error also appears when the servers are full. Therefore, before trying to solve the issue, wait for at least 10 minutes, as it usually disappears afterward. But if you’re still facing it even after waiting, you need to fix the issue yourself.

Restart the game

This is the simplest yet the most effective way to fix the error, as it can also help with speeding up queue times. Sometimes, we don’t need to go through a lot of trouble, as a simple restart can save our day. However, we also suggest that you restart your PC and console as well, just to be on the safe side.

Related: How to join and create clans in Diablo IV

Check your internet connection

Make sure that your internet connection is fine. As the error is linked to the game’s servers, it might be caused due to an unstable internet connection. To ensure the problem is not at your end, perform an internet speed test and see what the results say. If everything is fine, then you have nothing to worry about. But if the connection is unstable, you must restart your internet router and try connecting to the game again.