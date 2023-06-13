Diablo 4 – The Most & Least Played Class Explained

There are five classes to pick from in Diablo 4, each with various advantages and disadvantages that differ depending on how someone prefers to play the game. Classes each fill roles in battles, with some providing support or focusing damage to open up opportunities for others to deal devastating attacks that devastate the hordes of demons.

However, at any one time, there is always a most and least played class. This guide explains what the current most played and least played classes in Diablo 4 are based on accurate data from the developer and players.

What is the Most Played Class in Diablo 4?

The Sorcerer/Sorceress is the most played class in Diablo 4. This was confirmed by producer Rod Fergusson on Twitter shortly after the game’s launch. This is based on data from Activision Blizzard, and it doesn’t get more accurate than that.

I didn't ask for permission to share this but I thought you might be interested to know that right now, the number 1 most played class in #DiabloIV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!

But you didn't hear it from me. In case someone from PR or Marketing asks…



But you didn't hear it from me. In case someone from PR or Marketing asks… pic.twitter.com/aOXdt0qqgp — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 9, 2023

The Sorcerer/Sorceress class is made for glass cannon builds that reward high-risk plays with massive rewards in terms of damage and loot. It can use elements like fire, ice, and lightning to create devastation on the battlefield, leaving nothing alive. However, it doesn’t have the best defensive capabilities, meaning players might need to rely on others playing as Barbarians or Rogues to take out enemies that sneak past the colossal magic attacks and try to slit their throats up close.

What is the Least Played Class in Diablo 4?

Image by Blizzard

The least-played class in Diablo 4 is almost certainly The Druid. We can’t confirm that The Druid is definitely the least played class in the game because we don’t have access to the statistics Activision Blizzard does, but we can see what players prefer both in-game and what they’re saying about classes in forums. Based on all that data, it seems as though The Druid is seen as the worst class and is therefore played the least by fans.

The Druid is a nature-based class that can transform into animals and summons spirits to assist them in battle. For the most part, they’re a support class that aids others, but that’s not a role most players want to fill. Their nature magic calls in storms and tornadoes that damage many enemies, but they’re nowhere near as powerful as the Sorcerer/Sorceress can become.

Still, for those that don’t want to be leading the charge and prefer a slightly slower pace to their Diablo 4 experience, The Druid is a fun class that won’t push them out of their comfort zone. It’s certainly not for the majority of players, though.