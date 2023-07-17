Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update Release Date & Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has continued to expand its early access story via updates for over a year, with each new content expansion adding new adventures for valley fans to explore. From extensive customization to deep friendships with iconic characters, DDV has numerous ways for players to immerse themselves in the world – and the July DreamSnaps update is set to expand the game even further.

Players have seen teasers of what is to come from the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps update, including new characters from Wreck-It Ralph as well as new ways to earn coveted Moonstone currency. Below is a breakdown of everything players can expect to see in the new update, as well as when it will become available to play.

When is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s July 2023 DreamSnaps Update Releasing

Image via: Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter

Players will be able to access the DDV DreamSnaps update on July 19, 2023, at 9 AM ET. The update will be available on all platforms and will require a download to install the new content to the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley July 2023 DreamSnaps Update Patch Notes

Below is a breakdown of all the changes, improvements, and new content that will be added in the July 2023 patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as detailed in the newest DDV blog post.

New Content & Changes

Compete in weekly photo challenges . Players can earn prizes like Moonstones by engaging in the weekly challenge every week.

. Players can earn prizes like Moonstones by engaging in the weekly challenge every week. Vanellope comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley with a new set of Friendship Quests.

Hovering overhaul reduces energy drain by 80%.

Video Capture on the Nintendo Switch has been disabled temporarily while investigations are done on game crashes. This does not affect those using capture cards and screenshot capture.

while investigations are done on game crashes. This those using capture cards and screenshot capture. Gameplay on the Nintendo Switch has received another stability overhaul.

Scrooge McDuck’s store inventory has received a balancing tweak to address duplicate item appearances.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with Xbox loading screen hang.

Fixed issue with bordered path displays flipping when placed.

Fixed issue where visuals and names did not line up in Scoorge McDuck’s store.

Fixed issue preventing hangout sessions with Fairy Godmother.

“The Remembered” quest – Issues fixed preventing players from locating The Forgotten after the game crashes.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest – Issues fixed that prevented players from giving materials to Fairy Godmother.

“Hakuna Matata” quest – Issue fixed for Relaxing Oasis disappearance.

“Sprouting a Story” quest – Fixed issue preventing the continuation of the quest when the Story Book is given to WALL-E in Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust locations.

“An Important Night at the Restaurant” quest – Fixed issue preventing interaction with the Service Hatch.

Fixed issue locking players after exiting Edit Mode in the Valley.

Fixed issue with Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-Feather Pearl Necklace appearing in the customer designs tool. Edits made to these items will be removed.

Fixed PS4 issue transferring design prints on certain t-shirts to other t-shirts.

Fixed issue preventing avatar pose changes in Photo Mode when welcoming new characters to the Valley.

Fixed issue with a fishing minigame where wrong input is displayed.

Fixed issue with PS4 and PS5 game freezes during PSN signout.

Multiple localization fixes.

Sound and visual effect fixes.

Smaller bug fixes and optimization changes.

While not adding a new story to Disney Dreamlight Valley, the new additions and overall improvements will hopefully make time in the valley even more peaceful and enjoyable than before. With new weekly challenges and more to learn about this magical world, fans will have plenty to keep busy with until the next major update.