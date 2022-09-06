How to get Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like many other free-to-play games, Disney Dreamlight Valley has microtransactions that allow you to unlock various content in the game that would be shut off from you while playing the game without spending money. While you can enjoy all of the game’s content without putting any money down, the Moonlight microtransaction currency will play a big role in accessing cosmetics and other items. Here is how to get more Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire more Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As of this writing, the only main way to acquire Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to purchase one of the game’s Founder’s Packs, which let you play it while it is in early access before its full free-to-play release date sometime in 2023. There are three packs available: the Standard Edition gives 8,000, Deluxe has 14,500, and Ultimate immediately unloads 20,000 Moonstones into your wallet. Each tier has other cosmetic items included as well. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on either console or PC, you can access the Standard Edition without needing to spend any extra.

Additionally, you can also earn Moonstones from the Star Path rewards section. While earning tokens by doing Duties, you can spend them on small increments of Moonstones, which can add up to give you quite a bit of the currency, but the fastest way to earn them will be by purchasing them when that becomes available.

While the game is in early access, there is no other way to purchase Moonstones right now, but we highly expect an in-game store to be added later on. Speaking speculatively, we would expect price ranges for the Moonstones to come in bundles for $10, $20, and $40, but it could be more. We will update this article when more information is available.