Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Forgotten Relics Locations

For most of us, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game about hanging out with your cute Disney faves while you engage in simple farming sim tasks. Fishing with Goofy, tending crops with WALL-E, and spending all your money with Scrooge McDuck is everyone’s dream. However, now and then, DDV likes to drop a main or side quest that brings a puzzle to its player base. Vague hints and a distinct lack of map markers suddenly replace the repetitive, comforting, cozy tasks. Love it or hate it, finding the Forgotten Relic locations is one of these quests, and it’s a must-do if you want to get to the bottom of what happened to the Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Search for the Forgotten Relics in DDV

There are a total of four forgotten Relics spread all over the Village. Here’s where you can find each of them.

Storybook Forgotten Relic : found in Mickey Mouse’s house.

: found in Mickey Mouse’s house. Blanket Forgotten Relic : found in the Frosted Heights.

: found in the Frosted Heights. Drawing Forgotten Relic : found in Sunlit Plateau.

: found in Sunlit Plateau. Beach Toys Forgotten Relic: found in Dazzle Beach.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find the Forgotten Storybook in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forgotten Storybook is the first Forgotten Relic you’ll have to find. Merlin is kind enough to point you in the right direction: it’s in Mickey Mouse’s hat.

Set off to find this odd relic in the house of the world’s most famous mouse. Once inside, you’ll find the Forgotten Storybook on top of Mickey Mouse’s coffee table. It’s an eerie book that emanates some dark magic aura.

After picking it up, speak to Merlin and then Mickey to get the hunt to find all Forgotten Relics in DDV started.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find Olaf’s Blanket in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Though you can technically go for any of the remaining Forgotten Relics in the order you like, I’ll follow the structure in the table above.

The second Forgotten Relic in DDV can be found in Olaf’s Chamber in the Frosted Heights. This is the cave with the glowing turquoise hieroglyphs you can find in the northmost region of this snowy area.

Head inside and immediately look to the right. You should be able to spot several floating books and empty potion flasks. In this section of the cave, you’ll spot a tiny light-blue plaid blanket folded on the floor. Pick it up to get this Forgotten Relic in DDV.

With this item in hand, find Olaf and speak with him and Elsa to find out more about the Forgotten Relic blanket.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find Scar’s Drawing in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two relics down, only two more to go. The third Forgotten Relic takes you to the sunny, dry lands of the Sunlit Plateau. It’s quite a change of weather, but you won’t be outside long.

Walk into Scar’s Cave in the Sunlit Plateau’s northeast to find Scar’s Drawing. It’s not a big area, and you can spot it lying on the floor as soon as you walk in. It’s a tiny white paper with a cute drawing of Scar.

The culprit is more than evident; track Scar down to have a conversation about this Forgotten Relic in DDV and how it came to absorb such obscure magic.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find the Beach Toys in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and last Forgotten Relic is a set of beach bucket and shovel toys, which can be found exactly where you think: in Dazzle Beach. DDV’s Forgotten Relics quest doesn’t snap the string of hidden cave treasures with its final relic, either.

You can find the Beach Toys Forgotten Relic in Ursula’s Cursed Cave, in the easternmost corner of Dazzle Beach. As you walk inside, look to the left to spot a blue and orange set of beach buckets and shovel toys.

Because this is inside Ursula’s cave, asking the octopus woman herself feels only fitting. However, after some investigation, we find out this one belongs to Moana, which makes a LOT more sense. After a brief convo with Moana, the quest will be complete.

After all the Forgotten Relic locations in DDV have been found, it’s time to speak with our quest giver, Merlin, to cast the spell in the following quest, The Dark Castle.