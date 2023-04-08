Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to get Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables – All locations and recipes

Spring has sprung in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and to mark the debut of this season after its early access release in September 2022, a fresh event named Eggstravaganza has been added. This event brings forth an assortment of new items, collectible goodies, and duties to accomplish. And what spring celebration would be complete without an egg hunt? Players can now find fresh festive eggs across all biomes that are used for completing duties and for cooking new recipes and grow a special egg-y vegetable. Here’s everything you need to know to find the event items Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, and Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Egg–cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Egg-cellent Fruit, a red egg, is a new wild gatherable fruit that can be obtained during Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. The Egg-cellent Fruit grows on new bushes that have spawned in random biomes throughout the Valley. There are a total of three Egg-cellent Fruit bushes to discover and the fruit will respawn after one hour. They are also rewarded by completing Daily and Weekly Quests for WALL-E.

Where to find Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wild Spring Eggs, a blue egg, are found on the ground randomly throughout the many biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Only a few will be available at a time but they will respawn hourly. These too are awarded by completing WALL-E’s Daily and Weekly Quests.

Where to get V-EGG-etable Seeds to grow Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the red and blue eggs, the yellow Spring V-EGG-etable must be harvested after planting and nurturing V-EGG-etable Seeds and cannot be found naturally in the wild. To get your hands on V-EGG-etable Seeds, you’ll have to go out and collect Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs and use one each of those plus a little Dreamlight to craft the seeds at your crafting station.

What are Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable are used in crafting five new furniture items and three new cooking recipes added in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. The blue and red eggs are also required to craft V-EGG-etable Seeds at a crafting station so you can grow the yellow Spring V-EGG-etable material. Here are all of the new items you can craft with Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable:

All cooking recipes that use Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables

There are three new cooking recipes added with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. You will need to collect both event-exclusive and standard ingredients to craft these recipes.

Meal Recipe Title Materials Spring Chocolate 1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Sugarcane

1x Cocoa Bean Spring Egg Bowl 1x Egg-cellent Fruit

1x Wild Spring Egg

1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Sugarcane Spring Mimosa Eggs 1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Wild Spring Egg

1x Egg-cellent Fruit

All crafting recipes that use Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables

There are six new crafting recipes added with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. One of these items is a new type of vegetable seed and the other five are furniture items which can be placed in your home or valley. As with the cooking recipes, you will need to collect both event-exclusive and standard ingredients to craft these recipes.

Item Recipe Title Materials V-EGG-etable Seeds 1x Egg-cellent Fruit

1x Wild Spring Eggs

20x Dreamlight “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket 10x Wild Spring Eggs

10x Egg-cellent Fruit

5x Spring V-EGG-etable

20x Fiber Over Easy Chair 5x Wild Spring Eggs

5x Egg-cellent Fruit Spring Egg Bounty 15x Wild Spring Eggs

15x Egg-cellent Fruit

15x Spring V-EGG-etable

50x Stone Spring Stall 10x Wild Spring Eggs

10x Egg-cellent Fruit

10x Spring V-EGG-etable

20x Hardwood Sunny Side Up Arch 25x Wild Spring Eggs

25x Egg-cellent Fruit

25x Spring V-EGG-etable

10x Iron Ingot

It’s likely that, as with previous game events, these special eggs will be available only during the Eggstravaganza event, which runs from April 8 to April 29, 2023. Whether you’re a completionist or just a fan of festive spring decor, you’ll want to make sure to hunt for these special eggs and craft each of the event’s new items before it’s too late. Happy hunting!