Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to get Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables – All locations and recipes
Collect eggs to craft egg-ceptional new items!
Spring has sprung in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and to mark the debut of this season after its early access release in September 2022, a fresh event named Eggstravaganza has been added. This event brings forth an assortment of new items, collectible goodies, and duties to accomplish. And what spring celebration would be complete without an egg hunt? Players can now find fresh festive eggs across all biomes that are used for completing duties and for cooking new recipes and grow a special egg-y vegetable. Here’s everything you need to know to find the event items Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, and Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Where to find Egg–cellent Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Egg-cellent Fruit, a red egg, is a new wild gatherable fruit that can be obtained during Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. The Egg-cellent Fruit grows on new bushes that have spawned in random biomes throughout the Valley. There are a total of three Egg-cellent Fruit bushes to discover and the fruit will respawn after one hour. They are also rewarded by completing Daily and Weekly Quests for WALL-E.
Where to find Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Wild Spring Eggs, a blue egg, are found on the ground randomly throughout the many biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Only a few will be available at a time but they will respawn hourly. These too are awarded by completing WALL-E’s Daily and Weekly Quests.
Where to get V-EGG-etable Seeds to grow Spring V-EGG-etable in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Unlike the red and blue eggs, the yellow Spring V-EGG-etable must be harvested after planting and nurturing V-EGG-etable Seeds and cannot be found naturally in the wild. To get your hands on V-EGG-etable Seeds, you’ll have to go out and collect Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs and use one each of those plus a little Dreamlight to craft the seeds at your crafting station.
What are Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable are used in crafting five new furniture items and three new cooking recipes added in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. The blue and red eggs are also required to craft V-EGG-etable Seeds at a crafting station so you can grow the yellow Spring V-EGG-etable material. Here are all of the new items you can craft with Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etable:
Related: How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All cooking recipes that use Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables
There are three new cooking recipes added with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. You will need to collect both event-exclusive and standard ingredients to craft these recipes.
|Meal
|Recipe Title
|Materials
|Spring Chocolate
|1x Spring V-EGG-etable
1x Sugarcane
1x Cocoa Bean
|Spring Egg Bowl
|1x Egg-cellent Fruit
1x Wild Spring Egg
1x Spring V-EGG-etable
1x Cocoa Bean
1x Sugarcane
|Spring Mimosa Eggs
|1x Spring V-EGG-etable
1x Wild Spring Egg
1x Egg-cellent Fruit
All crafting recipes that use Egg–cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Eggs, and Spring V-EGG-etables
There are six new crafting recipes added with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event. One of these items is a new type of vegetable seed and the other five are furniture items which can be placed in your home or valley. As with the cooking recipes, you will need to collect both event-exclusive and standard ingredients to craft these recipes.
|Item
|Recipe Title
|Materials
|V-EGG-etable Seeds
|1x Egg-cellent Fruit
1x Wild Spring Eggs
20x Dreamlight
|“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket
|10x Wild Spring Eggs
10x Egg-cellent Fruit
5x Spring V-EGG-etable
20x Fiber
|Over Easy Chair
|5x Wild Spring Eggs
5x Egg-cellent Fruit
|Spring Egg Bounty
|15x Wild Spring Eggs
15x Egg-cellent Fruit
15x Spring V-EGG-etable
50x Stone
|Spring Stall
|10x Wild Spring Eggs
10x Egg-cellent Fruit
10x Spring V-EGG-etable
20x Hardwood
|Sunny Side Up Arch
|25x Wild Spring Eggs
25x Egg-cellent Fruit
25x Spring V-EGG-etable
10x Iron Ingot
It’s likely that, as with previous game events, these special eggs will be available only during the Eggstravaganza event, which runs from April 8 to April 29, 2023. Whether you’re a completionist or just a fan of festive spring decor, you’ll want to make sure to hunt for these special eggs and craft each of the event’s new items before it’s too late. Happy hunting!