Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Spring Chocolate

Hot on the paws of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update, a new spring-themed event has begun. The Eggstravaganza, which runs from April 8 to April 29, 2023, introduces new seasonal collectibles, craftables and duties to complete. One new addition is a new cooking recipe for Spring Chocolate, a gigantic chocolate egg that we’re sure is as delicious as it looks. This recipe calls for a special ingredient that can be obtained only during the Eggstravaganza event: Spring V-EGG-etable. Read on to learn how to get the Spring V-EGG-etable and make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spring Chocolate is one of the new recipes added with the game’s Pride of the Valley update, which was released right in time for spring festivities. Cooking up this delicious chocolate egg is fairly straightforward, requiring two gatherable sweets, Cocoa and Sugarcane, and one special new crafted ingredient. Here’s what you’ll need to fill your basket with this chocolatey confection:

1x Spring V-EGG-etable

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Sugarcane

Unlike other cooking recipes in the game, the recipe for Spring Chocolate calls for a limited-time material gathered from grown seeds crafted at a Crafting Station: the Spring V-EGG-etable. You likely won’t be able to get your hands on the seeds to grow this vegetable once the game’s seasonal Eggstravaganza event ends, so you’ll want to be sure to check this recipe off in your Collections tab before it’s too late.

How and where to get the ingredients for Spring Chocolate

The recipe for Spring Chocolate, a three-star meal, requires two ingredients that are quite easy to obtain, Cocoa Bean and Sugarcane, along with an event-exclusive ingredient that can only be grown from a special seasonal seed, Spring V-EGG-etable. Here’s where you’ll find the ingredients to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get the Spring V-EGG-etable ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Spring V-EGG-etable is a special ingredient that is grown from seeds which can only be obtained via crafting at a Crafting Station. To craft the Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds, you’ll need to collect 1 Egg-cellent Fruit, 1 Wild Spring Egg, and 20 Dreamlight.

The Egg-cellent Fruit can be collected from new bushes which have sprouted up around the Valley during the Eggstravaganza event, and are available only from April 8 to April 29, 2023.

The Wild Spring Egg is a small blue you can find on the ground. These eggs will randomly spawn and respawn in each of the biomes and are available only during the event.

Simply collect one of each and visit any crafting table and you’ll be able to craft the Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds. Plant these seeds like you would any other crop and after a bit of watering you’ll be able to harvest an Egg-cellent Fruit. As a reminder, you can use a Miracle Growth Elixir or Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir when watering the sprouted plant for the very first time to cause it to instantly grow and become harvestable.

How to get the Cocoa Bean ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cocoa Bean is simple to obtain by gathering from Cocoa Trees natively found in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Each tree provides a minimum of three Cocoa Beans and they will regrow after 30 minutes have passed, making it quite easy to collect the one bean required to cook Spring Chocolate.

How to get the Sugarcane ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugarcane is not found in the wild of any of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s biomes and instead must be grown from seeds, or purchased grown if available, from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. The Sugarcane Seeds can be bought from Goofy for a mere 5 Star Coins. He may sometimes also have grown Sugarcane available, which costs just 29 Star Coins. Simply plant the seeds and give them some love, and you’ll have fresh Sugarcane in no time.