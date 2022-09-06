Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Paths, explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a few activities that you can participate in while helping to bring the valley back to its former glory. Along the way, you can participate in Star Paths, a battle pass-like system that can reward you with various in-game cosmetics. Here is everything you need to know about Star Paths in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do Star Paths work in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Like other games with a battle pass system, Star Paths in Disney Dreamlight Valley give you with various rewards for completing challenges and tasks in the game. You can find this section of the game under the Event section in the menu. It is unknown as of this writing how long future seasons will last, but the first season is 34 days long.

Each task completed gives you a special currency token that can only be spent in the Star Path to unlock those rewards. While you can participate in these challenges without spending any money, a premium tier is available for 2,500 Moonstones, or you can get a head start by spending 4,100 Moonstones and get 100 tokens right away. The premium tier will allow you to have six Duties to complete instead of three in the free tier, and also makes a couple special rewards available to be unlocked on each page of the Rewards section.

While everything on each page can be unlocked as long as you have the proper amount of tokens, that is not the case with items on later pages. You must have unlocked at least three items on the page prior to be able to access the rewards on the later pages. While you can’t unlock these later items, you can always get a preview of them to see if you want to put the effort in to get them.

Overall, Star Paths are a pretty straightforward battle pass system. As of this writing, the game is in early access so some of the above information can change. We will update this article if that happens.