Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay and cross-progression? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched on multiple platforms, allowing players to create their perfect Disney village in this sim-like game. There are a lot of supplies, accessories, and currencies you can accumulate throughout your playtime in Dreamlight Valley, but are all your supplies shared on all platforms? Does the game have crossplay or cross-progression functionality?

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have crossplay?

Image via Gameloft

Dreamlight Valley does not have crossplay functionality simply because there is no multiplayer. The game is currently only a single-player experience. The developers at Gameloft have suggested in interviews that a multiplayer option may come to the game at some point. If multiplayer gets added to the title, there’s a good chance that the game will have crossplay.

Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have cross-progression?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is cross-save functionality in Dreamlight Valley. You need to first make a Gameloft account by giving an email address and creating a password. A confirmation code will be sent to your email, and once you’ve made a Gameloft account, head to the main menu of Dreamlight Valley and select Cloud Save. You must enter the confirmation code when the game asks for it, and from there, all your up-to-date saved data will be accessible on all platforms you log in to.

When you enable cross-save, any materials or progress you made on one platform will be saved on another. For example, the farm you spent hours on in the PlayStation version of the game will be in your other version of the game on the Xbox or PC. Cross-save will also allow you to keep items you purchased with real-world money at the in-game’s store. To gain early access to the game, you needed to have bought the Founder’s Pack. The Founder’s Pack comes with a lot of useful stuff, and having cross-save enabled will give access to the Founder Pack on platforms of the game you are signed in.