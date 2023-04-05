When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Be Free?

Disney Dreamlight Valley gives players a magical world full of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and offers a life-sim game unlike any other. While millions of players enjoy the game, it also has been in Early Access for some time, with a full release planned in the future, and will see the title go free-to-play. Naturally, you might be wondering when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be fully released and free-to-play, so we’ve put together this guide with all the details we know on when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free.

Related: How To Get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch Drops, Explained

When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be Released?

At the time of writing, we don’t have a solid release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley other than it should be sometime in 2023, according to Gameloft, the game’s publisher. The game launched in September 2022 in Early Access for all platforms and has since become a hugely popular title in Disney’s catalog, but without any solid details or mention of a release date, players have been left in the dark about when they can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley to leave Early Access and become free-to-play. While the game will be free-to-play, there will be purchasable expansions that add new content, like areas and characters, to the game.

Related: How to craft Training Manuals and change your villagers’ roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those interested in playing before its official release can do so, but they’ll need to purchase one of the game’s Founder’s Packs or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. There are a couple of options for Founder’s Packs: The Standard Edition for $29.99/£24.99, the Deluxe Edition for $49.99/£41.74, and the ultimate Edition for $69.99/£58.49. These give you Access to the game and come with extra goodies, including premium currency, wearable items, decorations, animal companions, and design motifs. As an added bonus, any progress you make during the Early Access period will be transferred to the full game, so you won’t lose any progress when the game officially releases.

Image via Gameloft

We currently know that several updates are coming to the game and have already seen some released in 2023, including Olad and Mirabel back in February, Simba and Nala in April, and the rest of the year will see new characters, realms, and multiplayer support coming to the life sim. Hopefully, we will see a full version 1.0 release amongst those plans, and the game go free-to-play so more players can jump in. Until then, maybe consider picking up a Founder’s Pack or subscribing to Xbox Game Pass if you want to try the game sooner rather than later.