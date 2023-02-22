Does Atomic Heart have co-op or multiplayer?

In Atomic Heart, everyone is ready to step into the shoes of a Russian Special Forces soldier. Featuring a more ‘fun’ version of the USSR, where science brought about a sudden change in culture, players take control of Major Nechaev in an attempt to quell a robotic uprising. This sudden social shift has many players comparing Atomic Heart to the Bioshock franchise, where science turned into the saving cultural grace of an otherwise dystopic hellscape. The real question, though, is if you can drag other players into this bizarre science-fiction FPS.

Does Atomic Heart have multiplayer options?

Atomic Heart doesn’t have any multiplayer options available in the game — neither cooperative nor PvP is available in the title at launch. This was confirmed well before release in an interview with the Atomic Heart game director Robert Bagratuni. Atomic Heart is intended as a single-player, narrative-focused FPS, and that leaves little room for any cooperative shenanigans during the campaign. An invasion type of PvP might have worked well, with specific areas gated to allow the mechanic so it wouldn’t interrupt the narrative, but there have been no statements from Mundfish about that coming in the future.

Atomic Heart has raised a bit of controversy with its refusal to denounce the actions of Russia, which is once again attempting methodical and systemic genocide against Ukraine. Still, many others have found merit in its narrative adventure presented to players, regardless of what political stances Mundfish may hold. The game itself has a few interesting questions brought up during the campaign, and the combat is satisfying enough to sate the desires of the more jaded gamers among us. Perhaps the greatest shame is that you’ll have to play with yourself in Atomic Heart.