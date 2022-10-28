Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have Hardcore multiplayer? Answered

Three years after the release of the remake of the genre-defining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we now have another remake. This time, it’s a reimagining of that game’s sequel — the slightly less genre-defining but still very popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Much like the 2009 original, this remake comes with a campaign, but the main event for most players is sure to be the multiplayer mode. But will all of the original game’s multiplayer modes make their way into the remake, even the longstanding Hardcore mode?

Does Modern Warfare 2 have Hardcore multiplayer?

The short answer to this is no, at least, not yet. Hardcore multiplayer, which has been renamed Tier 1 multiplayer by Infinity Ward, isn’t in Modern Warfare 2 at launch. Although in a brief announcement on Twitter, the developer stated it is in the works and will be added to the game at a later date. The announcement garnered a bit of complaint from fans, especially after the news that Xbox and PC players will be locked into using crossplay was met with similar disappointment. In this case, at least, the decision to release the game without one of its usual features should be remedied in time.

Hardcore multiplayer, for those unaware, is a mode that removes many of the more “gamey” aspects from the standard Call of Duty multiplayer mode, resulting in a more tense and punishing experience overall. Player health is significantly reduced, meaning most weapons will secure a kill with only one or two hits. Additionally, most HUD elements are removed, forcing players to make more careful decisions that rely more on their situational own awareness. The mode also turns friendly fire on, meaning players need to make snap decisions without endangering their own teammates in the process.