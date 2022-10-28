Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 locks Xbox, PC players into crossplay, but there is a workaround

Whether you got into the multiplayer betas or had early access to the campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now here for everyone. The full release means we’re learning about some specific features that aren’t quite sitting well with all players.

Those playing Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC have discovered that there is no option to disable crossplay with other platforms. Many games turn on crossplay by default (it’s a big deal for fighting games), but some players don’t want to engage with the game that way. Some on PC like to keep to themselves, while console players don’t want to go up against anyone using a keyboard and mouse.

Strangely, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Modern Warfare 2 do offer this option, so the discrepancy seems to be a deliberate choice on Activision’s part. Fortunately, Xbox players have a workaround: crossplay can be turned off at a system level. Of course, this means players will have to reactivate it for other games if they want the experience. Those on PC are unfortunately stuck with crossplay turned on — unless the team releases a future update that adds a toggle.

Some may attribute this missing option in part to the Xbox acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but that can’t be the case. For one, that deal won’t be closed until summer 2021. Additionally, there would be no reason for Xbox to hamstring its own version of the game — especially when it’s committed to keeping Call of Duty multiplatform.

In any case, there’s still lots of fun to be had in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer (barring the servers being down). There are a variety of modes available, from Gunfight to Ground War. Modern Warfare 2 has also shaken things up by locking many of its guns behind new Weapon Platforms. We have a full list of their unlock requirements for anyone looking to fill out their arsenal.