Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have splitscreen multiplayer? Answered

Disney and Pixar characters are some of the most beloved media properties around. Regardless of what your favorite Disney movie is, there is no shortage of characters that you have been in love with since you were a kid. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you get a chance to interact with many of those characters like you always wished you could. For games like this, you likely would want to experience this with a friend. That being said, can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley in splitscreen multiplayer?

Related: Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have online multiplayer? Answered

Does Disney Dreamlight have couch co-op?

Unfortunately, there are no multiplayer options in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of this writing, either splitscreen or online. However, that doesn’t mean that there never will be. The game is currently in early access, with a full launch in a free-to-play model expected to happen sometime in 2023. It is possible that a multiplayer update comes to the game either before or at that release.

With all of the above being said, while we can easily buy into the idea that Disney Dreamlight Valley will get an online multiplayer mode, we would be surprised if a splitscreen option becomes available. While it was a feature that was heavily used throughout earlier console generations, it is rare for a game to dedicate enough of the power and development time to allow for splitscreen play these days.

While couch co-op is a great thing to have for households with only one television or video game console, performance in those games that support it is known to take a step backward noticeably. Making the game focus on running the game twice on one screen can be difficult for some developers and engines. Of course, we do not know if that is the case with Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we will update this article if any news is ever made on splitscreen in the game.