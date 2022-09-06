Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have online multiplayer? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you get up close and personal with your favorite Disney characters. Interacting with them and becoming a part of this community is a dream come true for many Disney fans all over the world. That being said, this kind of experience would be best had with a friend or close family member. Does Disney Dreamlight Valley have online multiplayer?

Can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer online?

Unfortunately, there is no online multiplayer option in Disney Dreamlight Vallet, at least as of this writing. While the game is available to be played on all platforms by purchasing a Founder’s Pack or having a Game Pass subscription, it is technically in early access, so it is not quite fully released from a development standpoint. The game can only be played in single-player at its early access launch, so there is a chance for a future update to include a way to play with friends.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is expected to be fully released in its free-to-play launch state sometime in 2023. We would hope that if online multiplayer is a feature coming to the game, it would be brought to the game before that official full launch. That would allow them to get some testing in on the game and make sure that it runs properly for the release. Unfortunately, with no firm window inside the year nailed down, all of this is up in the air.

Regardless of your feelings on online multiplayer and early access titles, the style of Disney Dreamlight Valley lends itself perfectly to enjoying it with a friend. Hopefully, there will be some sort of crossplay and cross-platform functionality implemented if and when multiplayer comes to the game.