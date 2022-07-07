Does Fall Guys have split-screen multiplayer?

Fall Guys has made the jump to more consoles and is free-to-play, meaning you have the ability to play through episodes with as many friends as possible. With that being said, having multiple consoles in the same household to play with a friend or family member is not always viable. With Fall Guys being more accessible than ever, can you play the game split-screen on the same console?

Does Fall Guys have split-screen cooperative play?

Unfortunately, Fall Guys does not have split-screen functionality for cooperative play. When you get into a lobby, there is only an option to invite a friend on your friend list who is playing on a different system. The multiplayer in this game is strictly based on giving each player the best experience possible, which is not always easy to do with split-screen.

While Fall Guys does not have split-screen as of this writing, that is not to say that it is never coming in the future. We are sure that if Mediatonic and Epic Games can find a way to make the functionality work they will implement it in the future. However, making the game use split-screen will use up some processing power, and when you have the Nintendo Switch in the mix that already struggles running the game on its own, you have a whole list of problems that can begin popping up. Also, they have to account for the dozens of other players in the game, and if split-screen affects those players’ connections to the server, then everyone gets a worse experience.

Overall, split-screen is a nice feature to have in multiplayer games for households that can only afford to have one console. That being said, with so many games focusing on online play with a lot more people involved than even five years ago, utilizing it is more complicated than when we grew up playing games.