Does Ghostwire: Tokyo have early access?

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll be exploring the massive deserted Tokyo city where all of the population has gone missing. Now, it’s full of mysterious and hungry spirits attacking anything on sight. You’ll be playing as Akito and a mysterious spirit, KK, inhabiting his body, working together to solve the mystery of what’s happened to Tokyo and to set it right. The official release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo is on March 25, but does the game have early access?

We can confirm that if you’re willing to pre-order the game, Ghostwire: Tokyo has early access. You’ll need to make sure you grab the Deluxe Edition of the game. If you do, you can jump into Tokyo and begin exploring it with Akito starting on March 22, three days ahead of the worldwide release. Because it’s only three days, it’s not a significant advancement. We highly recommend pre-ordering the game for anyone who wants to jump into the mystery early.

The Deluxe Edition will also come with a handful of other bonuses, such as the Shinobi Outfit, Kunai Weapon, and Streetwear Fashion Pack. Ghostwire: Tokyo does not feature any form of multiplayer, so grabbing the game earlier will not put you behind any other player who might check out the game a few days early.