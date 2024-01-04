Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Previews Praise Game’s Immense Size, and Focus on Quality

We’re less than a month away from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, where Ichiban Kasuga has traveled from Japan to Hawaii in search of his birth mother. Previewers had a chance to share their impressions of the game, and the biggest highlight was the size and quality of the game.

Infinite Wealth will take place in Hawaii, with the largest map of any previous Like a Dragon or Yakuza game in the series. Despite being much larger than the other games, development studio Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is being praised for maintaining this size with their usual top-notch quality, teasing fans to enjoy every new activity introduced in Infinite Wealth and the many side quests.

The previews for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth showed small parts of the game in several different instances of the campaign. The reviewers had a chance to see what it would be like during the early, mid, and late games when Ichiban and his crew reach high levels and have the opportunity to face off against a gigantic shark.

Ben Janca from Gamespot shared that the open world in Infinite Wealth is “the largest individual map ever seen in a Yakuza game.” There will be plenty of opportunities to explore this vast area, along with grinding through the many activities, namely the Dondoko Island, which many have compared to an Animal Crossing area, where Ichiban will be creating a massive island getaway for many tourists.

The side content has always been a highlight for many Yakuza fans. However, the main story has also been teased as an emotional rollercoaster. Ichiban will be exploring the island with the goal of seeking out his birth mother, and we’re keen to see how this all shakes out, and how Kiryu fits into everything as he takes a well-deserved break from his adventures as a spy from Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

I’m looking forward to having a chance to dive deeper into Ichiban’s story when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26, 2024. I’m glad it’s appearing at the beginning of 2024, giving me the rest of the year to pour through all the activities and to learn what happens to Ichiban during his Hawaii adventure.