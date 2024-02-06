Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink Have Romance?

Recommended Videos

With so many beautiful characters to look at, Granblue Fantasy: Relink players want to know if the game includes romance. Can you romance your crewmates as the Captain or enjoy a love story as part of the plot?

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has its fair share of characters that you can play and unlock as the story progresses, but we want to know whether they share any romantic ties. As you progress through the main story and take on additional quests, can you win any hearts along the way?

Related: How to Finish The Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Romance Explained

Image via CyGames

The short answer is no, Granblue Fantasy: Relink does not have romance.

While the game is an RPG in the sense that you get to level up your characters and choose how to develop their skills and strengths, it doesn’t have that Baldur’s Gate 3 layer of story spice. You can’t flirt with or romance your crewmates or adorably awkward NPCs like Rolan, no matter how much you might want to. (Just me?)

The interactions between your character and the others are relatively scripted, with just two different dialogue options to choose between, and in my experience, the decision doesn’t really seem to impact the story very much.

Romance and dating also don’t factor into the main storyline of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, even between side characters. Fan theories & fan fiction I may or may not be thinking of writing aside, we don’t get any indication of romantic love as a factor in the story. While there are a few character interactions you could read into with a romantic mind, the story in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is one of friendship and adventure, not one of romance.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Roadmap-Will We Ever Get Romance?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The developers of Granblue Fantasy: Relink have been pretty clear that they have future plans for updating the game. And ever since that viral Cult of the Lamb tweet added some “adult themes” to the game, we can’t help but wonder if other games will add romance later in their roadmaps.

Currently, the roadmap for Granblue Fantasy: Relink includes a few more characters but not much else aside some tempting “coming soon” and tentative dates for future updates. So no, we don’t see any definite plans for romance coming to the Skyfarers any time soon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep on shipping your personal head cannon.

For more tips and trick about Granblue Fantasy: Relink, check out Gamepur’s character tier list, chapter breakout, and crewmate card articles.