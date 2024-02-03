How to Get Crewmate Cards & Best Characters to Pick in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
To get a bigger crew, you’ll need to farm as many Crewmate Cards as you can in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
The Grandcypher is already pretty crowded with just the main crew, but the saying “the more, the merrier” has never rung truer with Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmate Cards.
Unlocking characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a thrilling, but also baffling aspect of the game. You give Sierokarte a piece of plastic, and suddenly, he makes someone new spawn in your ship. It’s admittedly questionable, but I’m not one to turn away help. With 12 characters to pick from, a choice has never been more challenging. Whether it’s the powerful Siegfried, the cool Narmaya, or the devilish Caligostro, building your dream team is a crucial part of the experience. You’ll soon come to realize that Crewmate Cards are a valuable and scarce resource. In this guide, I’ll show you how to farm Crewmate Cards and the best characters to choose first in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
How to Farm Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
To earn Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink, play through the main story, complete Counter Quests with this reward, and do daily quests.
- You’ll get one Crewmate Card during Chapters 3, 6, and 9. This gives you a chance to hire three characters in the Sierokarte shop at Seedhollow or Folca town.
- By interacting with the Quest Counter in either city, you’ll get access to additional quests you can complete solo or via Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s Co-Op mode. Some reward a Crewmate Card upon completing them for the first time.
- The last method to obtain Crewmate Cards in Grablue Fantasy: Relink is through daily quests, and quick quests are also avenues to farm Crewmate Cards. Upon successful completion, you earn Dahlia badges. Trading three of these badges in the Knickknack Shack grants an additional Crewmate Card.
Which Counter Quests Reward Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Keep an eye out for these Counter Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and prioritize completing them to bolster your Crewmate Card collection.
- Saga Grande: The Beginning
- The Saga Continues: Ice
- The Saga Continues: Fire
- Hide and Chic
- Wings of Antiquity
- No One Likes Leftovers
Best Characters to Spend Crewmate Cards On in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Choosing the right characters to unlock is crucial. While preferences may vary, here are the top 5 characters you should get first with your crewmate cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
|Character Appearance
|Character Name
|Playstyle
|Why You Should Pick Them
|Cagliostro
|A great supportive unit or offensive ranged DPS caster.
|Phantasmagoria, her unique ability, boosts the entire party’s attack effects and critical attacks.
|Lancelot
|An untouchable DPS machine
|His relentless light attacks create an infinite combo. Plus, he can dodge incoming attacks and powerful moves like Mirror Image.
|Percival
|A balanced unit that combines offense and survivability.
|His skill set allows for faster charging and unleashing devastating hits.
|Ferry
|A ranged and melee DPS with a diverse skill set.
|Whether you play her as a damage dealer or a supportive character providing buffs and debuffs, Ferry excels in both roles.
|Vane
|An offensive tank.
|Vane’s ability to survive lethal damage, buff his own stats, and protect the team with Rampart positions him as a game-changing character.