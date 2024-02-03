How to Get Crewmate Cards & Best Characters to Pick in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

The Grandcypher is already pretty crowded with just the main crew, but the saying “the more, the merrier” has never rung truer with Granblue Fantasy: Relink Crewmate Cards.

Unlocking characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a thrilling, but also baffling aspect of the game. You give Sierokarte a piece of plastic, and suddenly, he makes someone new spawn in your ship. It’s admittedly questionable, but I’m not one to turn away help. With 12 characters to pick from, a choice has never been more challenging. Whether it’s the powerful Siegfried, the cool Narmaya, or the devilish Caligostro, building your dream team is a crucial part of the experience. You’ll soon come to realize that Crewmate Cards are a valuable and scarce resource. In this guide, I’ll show you how to farm Crewmate Cards and the best characters to choose first in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Farm Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To earn Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink, play through the main story, complete Counter Quests with this reward, and do daily quests.

You’ll get one Crewmate Card during Chapters 3, 6, and 9. This gives you a chance to hire three characters in the Sierokarte shop at Seedhollow or Folca town.

By interacting with the Quest Counter in either city, you’ll get access to additional quests you can complete solo or via Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s Co-Op mode. Some reward a Crewmate Card upon completing them for the first time.

The last method to obtain Crewmate Cards in Grablue Fantasy: Relink is through daily quests, and quick quests are also avenues to farm Crewmate Cards. Upon successful completion, you earn Dahlia badges. Trading three of these badges in the Knickknack Shack grants an additional Crewmate Card.

Which Counter Quests Reward Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Keep an eye out for these Counter Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and prioritize completing them to bolster your Crewmate Card collection.

Saga Grande: The Beginning

The Saga Continues: Ice

The Saga Continues: Fire

Hide and Chic

Wings of Antiquity

No One Likes Leftovers

Best Characters to Spend Crewmate Cards On in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Choosing the right characters to unlock is crucial. While preferences may vary, here are the top 5 characters you should get first with your crewmate cards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.