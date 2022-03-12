Does Green Hell have splitscreen multiplayer? Answered

While fighting for survival in Green Hell, you will face many trials. As is the case with many other survival games, you may want to experience the game with a friend or two since these kind of games can be a little aggravating when on your own. With that in mind, can you play Green Hell in splitscreen multiplayer?

Unfortunately for anyone who wants to play Green Hell with a friend on the same screen, the game does not support splitscreen multiplayer. While there is online cooperative play for up to four people, you can not play on the same screen.

This will certainly be disappointing for some players, but it does not mean that cooperative splitscreen play will never come in the future. Originally, the game had no multiplayer mode when it was released and that came with a later update. Your survival journey in the jungle was very lonely.

As of this writing, Green Hell is only available on PC with PlayStation and Xbox ports coming in summer 2022. There is no word if a splitscreen mode will be included at the release of the console versions or in any other future update. If that update ever comes and splitscreen is implemented, we will update this article.