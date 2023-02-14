Does Hogwarts Legacy have multiple endings?

Avalanche Software has delivered the complete RPG experience with Hogwarts Legacy. Our decisions affect the story of the game, even changing the game’s ending. Although there is no karma system like in Fallout 3, teachers and students will comment on your dark actions. But what’s even more critical is your choices during the main story, as they will shape Hogwarts Legacy’s ending. But wait, does that mean there are multiple endings in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy endings guide | How to unlock multiple endings

There is more than one ending in Hogwarts Legacy. Two, to be precise. You could have a backup save file to access the other whenever possible. You don’t even have to go through the entire final quest again. Also, if you are considering doing a second playthrough with a different house, try making different decisions while you’re at it.

After discovering Ranrok’s final plan and defeating Rockwood, you will quickly go under the school to try to stop the goblins. Of course, you’ll have good ol’ Professor Fig with you. He will ask you what we want to do with the hidden power the guardians left. The paths to the two endings are now open for you: one’s good, and the other not so much.

How to unlock the good ending in Hogwarts Legacy

If you answer positively, you’ll have to keep the secret of this power. After the final battle against Ranrok, you will try to help Professor Fig. He will, unfortunately, pass away, but not before telling you that the magical world could not be in better hands. The incredible power has been sealed, and you’ll have to carry the secret.

How to unlock the bad ending in Hogwarts Legacy

If you choose to open it instead, Fig will warn us of the danger. After the warning, you can rectify your choice and return to a good ending. Or, you could instead say, “This power should not remain hidden,” or “I want the power for myself.” Either of those last two dialogue options will lead to a bad ending. The only difference in this ending is that it skips Professor Fig’s death. Also, by absorbing the power, you’ll get red eyes and appear to have great inner power. However, there are no playable implications that change after this choice.