All professors in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy’s brand of role-playing, action, and fantasy open-world will take players and fans of the Harry Potter universe to the world’s most famous school of magic and wizardry. However, it takes place many years before the events narrated in the original work, which means having to learn Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, and more with new, unknown professors.

Who could make us forget about Snape, McGonagall, Hagrid, and the countless teachers of Defense Against the Dark Arts? Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy does try, though. The professors have a significant impact on the lives of Hogwarts students. Without them, it’s undoubtedly not Hogwarts. In this guide, we’ll go over their names, subjects, houses, and personality.

Related: Is Dumbledore in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Who Are the Professors in Hogwarts Legacy?

Defense Against the Dark Arts: Professor Dinah Heckert

House: Ravenclaw

Personality: She is known for being strict but also likable. Taking her teaching duties seriously, her teaching approach was considered hands-on.

Magical Theory: Professor Eleazar Fig

House: Gryffindor

Personality: He is known for being kind and knowledgeable. While he initially pursued a career at the Ministry of Magic, he abandoned this ambition to join his wife, Miriam, on her travels and research into ancient Egypt. He also helps you take on the main villain from the game.

Charms: Professor Abraham Ronen

House: Slytherin

Personality: He has a friendly personality with a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Ronen placed equal importance on the students, friendships, and extracurricular activities as he did on the subject of charms.

Herbology: Professor Mirabel Garlick

House: Hufflepuff

Personality: She was muggle-born and had a kind and caring personality with a sunny disposition. Garlick referred to her students affectionately as roses and was highly regarded by her colleagues and students.

Related: When does Hogwarts Legacy take place? Hogwarts timeline placement

Divination: Professor Mudiwa Onai

House: Gryffindor

Personality: Onai is strict and has high expectations for her students. She has a commanding presence in every room she enters and demands respect from everyone she interacts with.

Potions: Professor Aesop Sharp

House: Slytherin

Personality: He is known for his gruff and acute nature, challenging lessons, and pride in students who excel in his class.

Astronomy: Professor Satyavati Shah

House: Ravenclaw

Personality: She is very dedicated to her subject, often appearing cold and demanding. Shah has little regard for other Hogwarts disciplines, viewing them as wishy-washy.

History of Magic: Professor Cuthbert Binns

House: Slytherin

Personality: Binns’s lessons were considered some of the most boring at Hogwarts, and he did not try to learn his students’ names.