Does Killing Floor 2 have cross-platform play? Answered

Killing Floor 2 satisfies all your bloody and gory needs with its immersive first-person shooting gameplay in endless zombie waves. The game can be played solo or with up to six friends cooperatively. But, Killing Floor 2 is more enjoyable when playing with friends and other players. But, sometimes not all friends are available on the same console or platform. As such, players look forward to the cross-platform play feature that enables players to team up with others over different platforms and properly enjoy the game. There are also a lot of benefits to cross-platform play as well including faster matchmaking. That begs the question: does Killing Floor 2 have cross-platform play?

Is cross-platform play present in Killing Floor 2?

Fortunately, the good news is that Killing Floor 2 does support cross-platform play but is somewhat partial. Here, cross-platform play is limited between consoles and PC platforms. That means PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users can enjoy cross-platform play with each other. As such, they will get the full benefits of cross-platform play on both of these consoles. But, they cannot team up with PC players to play Killing Floor 2.

If you are a PC player then you can only team up with other PC players in Killing Floor 2. But, there is cross-platform play between the PC platforms, Steam, and Epic Games Store. So, if you bought the game on Steam, then you can team up with players who bought the game on Epic Games Store.

It is unlikely that Tripwire Interactive will bring cross-platform play across consoles and PC. But, if enough players want that feature, they might feel the need enough to bring it.

Killing Floor 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Linux.