Does Lost Ark have Controller Support? Answered

Lost Ark has been taking Steam by storm lately, and many players diving in this weekend would love to know if the game has controller support. The answer is yes. The game natively supports an Xbox controller. Most players will be able to use an Xbox controller by simply plugging it in.

If the controller is not working, the game also has a section in the settings devoted to the gamepad. Navigate to this menu and make sure to check the enable gamepad option. The controls can also be adjusted to whatever makes them more comfortable to the player.

Another option is to check Steam controller settings. Through the Steam interface, navigate to settings and select the controller option. Opening the general controller settings interface from there will allow you to check your configuration support for a specific controller.

Players have also reported using Playstation 4 and 5 controllers, though with the handicap of having to adjust to seeing Xbox key assignments. This can be daunting but perfectly viable if the kinks are worked out.

Games such as Lost Ark are easier on mouse and keyboard because there are so many menus and abilities mapped to many different keybinds. That being said, however, playing Lost Ark with a controller is quite smooth. Abilities are mapped to using the left bumper/trigger in conjunction with the face buttons, while useful items are mapped to the right bumper/trigger with the face buttons.

Important menu interfaces are opened with the D-pad, and the player navigates their character using the left joystick. Aiming is done with the right joystick. You can also open the map with the back button. The only drawback is that the game has so many menus that some of them don’t seem to be mapped, and so switching to a mouse might be needed to open a few from time to time unless slowly dragging the right joystick across the screen and clicking with it isn’t an issue.