Does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have co-op? Answered

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle offered players the opportunity to play both co-op with their friends and also against one another, in the special Versus Mode. Both of these features worked great in the past and have brought over a lot of fans from the Mario series, which are used to co-op capabilities. Now, most of us expect the game’s sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, to offer similar features to Kingdom Battle. So, does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have co-op, or any kind of multiplayer, like its predecessor?

Is Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope co-op?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, unfortunately, does not feature any kind of multiplayer mechanics, such as co-op or Kingdom Battle’s Versus Mode.

Back in September, a month before the game’s official release, Screenrant interviewed the lead producer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Xavier Manzanares, and asked some questions regarding multiplayer features. Manzanares stated in the interview that they “decided in the middle of production to focus on the solo experience.”

He then continued the interview by saying that “as we brought many things from the original concept, we started to see how many elements it brought to the table, and to balance that, this revamped system, we wanted to focus our attention on the solo aspect.” So, the development team surrounding Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope had a choice between a clucky multiplayer system or an improved solo experience for single-player fans.

Since Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a strategy game, and the consensus for most players is that the multiplayer surrounding Kingdom Battle felt minimal, the removal of all co-op and PvP aspects of the prequel doesn’t sound so bad. There are also three DLC in the works at Ubisoft at the moment, with one featuring the popular character yet to be added, Rayman, so players that would have liked a co-op mode have to consider that the content they will get in return for this loss will be worth it.