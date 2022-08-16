Does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression and account merging?

While crossplay is a great feature we are happy to see make its way into more games that release on multiple platforms, we are big believers in cross-platform functionality as well. Being able to take all of your unlocks and earned rewards with you to various ports of the game is something we believe should be available in every multiplatform game. With the first Overwatch, this was not available. This begs the question, will that change with Overwatch 2?

Is Overwatch 2 cross-progression with account merging?

Overwatch 2 does have cross-progression, so you will be able to sign in and have access to your unlocked skins, voice lines, and other cosmetics, no matter what platform you are playing the game on. Your stats and competitive ladder progress will also be merged, with the highest ranking taking precedence over the others.

The merging process is not currently active as of this writing, but you can log in to Overwatch with your Battle.net account and confirm that you want that console account merged. The merger will happen automatically when the game releases on October 4. In the meantime, feel free to keep playing and earning all matter of content since everything in the game will carry over into the next one. Just now, the stuff that you earn, will all be on centralized Battle.net account for ease of use.

We are big fans of cross-progression. Having everything you buy and earn travel with you between platforms is a feature that we kind of dreamed about when we were kids. Now being able to do that and use crossplay to play with friends on other platforms is just the kind of future that you wanted as a gamer kid.