Redfall is a co-op shooter in which players must decimate a town full of vampires and prevent them from ending the world. However, it’s hard to do that alone and even harder to do it with strangers. This guide explains if Redfall has crossplay, so you know if you can save the world together with your friends.

Does Redfall have crossplay?

Yes, Redfall has full crossplay across Xbox, Steam, Game Pass PC, and the Epic Game Store. This was confirmed by Arkane Studios in a Q&A session in the lead up to the game’s launch. No matter where you play, you’ll be able to hook up with your friends and take on this interesting world of vampires together. This is great news for those who have a preferred storefront on PC but want to be able to play with those who may prefer to stick to Xbox, especially with the game coming out on Xbox Game Pass.

How crossplay works in Redfall

Crossplay in Redfall will work just like multiplayer in most other multiplayer shooters. We don’t have all the details at the time of writing, but you’ll likely need to create an account with Arkane Studios in order to play. This account will have a username, and you’ll need to search for the usernames your friends have set up before you can play with them. There could also be a matchmaking system with private games. We’ll know more once the title is available.

Redfall is an intriguing co-op shooter because it combines the frantic, fast-paced action of games like Left 4 Dead with the intrinsic and in-depth world building that companies like Bethesda pull off in games such as Skyrim and Fallout 4. It looks like a game you could spend 20 minutes or 2 hours in, depending on what sort of player you are, and there’s no wrong way to do it. Of course, the core gameplay will almost certainly revolve around pushing up your levels and earning new gear, but how that feeds back into the experience everyone on your team is having is key. With a wide range of vampires to massacre around a decent open world, it’s unlikely you’ll get bored trying to find something to do outside of the main missions.