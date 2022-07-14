Does Skate (4) have cross-progression?

Skate fans have been waiting a long time for the series to make a comeback. Over the last decade plus, fans have clamored for a new game in the series. During that time, gaming has made significant improvements and changes in its online features. One of those things is cross-progression, a feature that was definitely not a thing when the last game was released. Will the new Skate have cross-progression?

Will there be cross-progression in Skate (4)?

Skate will have full cross-progression in it as soon as it releases. During The Board Room video going over details for the upcoming game, it was confirmed that the new Skate would have full cross-progression between all platforms that it releases on. This includes current and last-gen consoles, PC, and mobile.

As of this writing, we do not know how EA will handle cross-progression in Skate when it releases. We imagine you will likely have to sign in with an EA account and link your platform accounts to it because that is a pretty common practice in this area. That means that wherever you sign in with your EA/Skate account, you will be able to instantly pick up from where you left off with your in-game progress, unlocks, cosmetics, and whatever else the game has in store for you.

If there are any extra steps that need to be taken to enable cross-progression in Skate (4), we will update this article. As of now, all we have gotten is confirmation that the game will have the feature.

In the meantime, if you are excited about the future of Skate, you can try to sign yourself up for an upcoming Skate playtest and get your hands on the game early to cut down on the wait before the game fully releases.