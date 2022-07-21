Does Stray have multiple endings? Answered

Stray is an intriguing adventure game about a cat exploring a near-empty, cyberpunk-themed dystopian city. While the protagonist cat is unable to speak outside of a few cute meows, and with characters that offer dialogue being few and far between as the cat explores the city, most of the game’s exposition is seen, not heard. This level of intrigue may cause players to believe that Stray’s story branches into different endings depending on where the cat explores and what they interact with.

How many endings does Stray have?

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

To put it simply: Stray only has one canon ending. Its plot progresses linearly as the cat explores new regions and neighborhoods of the city, encountering new set-pieces along the way. Without attempting to spoil the ending, by the time the player reaches the game’s final chapter, they’ll begin to understand where and how the game ends, without their actions, both before and after, having much bearing over how they come to that conclusion.

Collecting side content, like the memories and sheet music, can help to provide additional context to the events of the story. However, beyond earning a few achievements and contributing toward 100% completion, these collectibles contribute and change very little to the game’s progression.

This isn’t to say that Stray’s current ending isn’t a satisfying way to conclude the cat’s journey. In fact, enough plot points are left unclear should the game’s developer, BlueTwelve Studio, tease a sequel in the future.