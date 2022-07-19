How many chapters are there in Stray? Answered

Stray, from developer BlueTwelve Studio, gives you the chance to experience its robot-inhabited world through the eyes of a cat. This entails quite a few different styles of feline shenanigans, from exploring open areas by jumping gracefully from ledge to ledge (or pipe to pipe), to sneaking your way through dangerous, enemy-filled areas without making a sound. Although the game doesn’t take terribly long to complete (only around 8-10 hours for most players to roll credits) it still manages to run the gamut of cat-themed experiences throughout its handful of distinct and varied chapters.

All chapters in Stray

There are a total of 12 chapters in Stray. Each of these corresponds to a different type of environment to be explored, other than the repeated Slums area. Most chapters also focus on different styles of gameplay and methods of traversal.

Inside the Wall

Dead City

The Flat

The Slums

Rooftops

The Slums Part 2

Dead End

The Sewers

Antvillage

Midtown

Jail

Control Room

How to replay chapters in Stray

After completing any of Stray’s chapters, you are also free to go back and replay them at any time, no matter where you are in your playthrough. To do this, you can use the easy to miss Select Chapter option. This appears in the game’s start menu, after you choose which of your save slots you want to load from. Unlike in some other games, there’s no risk of losing your progress on any main or side objectives while replaying levels, either. Luckily for any completionists looking to fill out the game’s list of collectibles or achievements, this feature should make it a breeze to find any Badges or Memories that you might have missed the first time you ran, purred, or scurried your way through an area.